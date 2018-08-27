The
Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement, announced the election of executives to
non-profit boards serving the Denver community.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005080/en/
Western Union executives join non-profit boards supporting education in the Denver community. (August 27, 2018) (Photo: Business Wire)
Jacqueline Molnar, Chief Compliance Officer and Chair of the Western
Union Foundation Board of Directors, has been appointed to serve on Denver
Public Schools Foundation Board. In this role, she will support the
organization’s mission to ensure that every child in Denver has access
to a quality education.
“I am honored to join the DPS Foundation board and to serve the Denver
community,” said Jacqueline. “Education is the surest pathway to
inclusion and economic opportunity and the DPS Foundation is helping
students not only strengthen their own lives, but the Denver community
as a whole.”
Earlier this year, Shannon Corcoran, Vice President of Business Change
and Transformation at Western Union, joined the Mi
Casa Resource Center Board of Directors. The organization focuses on
training families, beginning with programs for youth that inspire
academic success, leadership, and career exploration.
In 2014, Carrie Damon, Vice President of Business Change and
Transformation at Western Union, became a Board Member for the Junior
Achievement-Rocky Mountain chapter. Carrie has also led Western
Union’s employee engagement with the organization. To date, 283 Western
Union employees have volunteered with the organization inspiring 12,963
students across 66 different schools in the Denver Metro area to own
their future economic success.
As part of its continued commitment to the Denver community, on October
5, 2017, the Western Union Foundation announced
an infusion of US $1 million in contributions to local non-profits and
its intention to make space available in its new global headquarters for
local non-profits and NGOs to host community gatherings.
The Western Union Foundation is an independently managed 501(c)(3),
United States non-profit corporation supported by the Western Union
Company, its employees, Agents, and business partners working to support
education and disaster relief efforts as pathways toward a better future.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of June 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000
retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta
branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the
capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally,
westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in
45 countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we
moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and
processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our
global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family,
friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support
economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005080/en/