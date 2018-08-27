Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Union    WU

WESTERN UNION (WU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Western Union : Executives Join Non-profit Boards Supporting Education in the Denver Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

New appointments to Denver Public Schools Foundation and Mi Casa Resource Center Board of Directors

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, announced the election of executives to non-profit boards serving the Denver community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005080/en/

Western Union executives join non-profit boards supporting education in the Denver community. (Augus ...

Western Union executives join non-profit boards supporting education in the Denver community. (August 27, 2018) (Photo: Business Wire)

Jacqueline Molnar, Chief Compliance Officer and Chair of the Western Union Foundation Board of Directors, has been appointed to serve on Denver Public Schools Foundation Board. In this role, she will support the organization’s mission to ensure that every child in Denver has access to a quality education.

“I am honored to join the DPS Foundation board and to serve the Denver community,” said Jacqueline. “Education is the surest pathway to inclusion and economic opportunity and the DPS Foundation is helping students not only strengthen their own lives, but the Denver community as a whole.”

Earlier this year, Shannon Corcoran, Vice President of Business Change and Transformation at Western Union, joined the Mi Casa Resource Center Board of Directors. The organization focuses on training families, beginning with programs for youth that inspire academic success, leadership, and career exploration.

In 2014, Carrie Damon, Vice President of Business Change and Transformation at Western Union, became a Board Member for the Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain chapter. Carrie has also led Western Union’s employee engagement with the organization. To date, 283 Western Union employees have volunteered with the organization inspiring 12,963 students across 66 different schools in the Denver Metro area to own their future economic success.

As part of its continued commitment to the Denver community, on October 5, 2017, the Western Union Foundation announced an infusion of US $1 million in contributions to local non-profits and its intention to make space available in its new global headquarters for local non-profits and NGOs to host community gatherings.

The Western Union Foundation is an independently managed 501(c)(3), United States non-profit corporation supported by the Western Union Company, its employees, Agents, and business partners working to support education and disaster relief efforts as pathways toward a better future.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in 45 countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN UNION
02:31pWESTERN UNION : Executives Join Non-profit Boards Supporting Education in the De..
BU
08/22WESTERN UNION : Provides Relief in Response to Flooding in Kerala
BU
08/22WESTERN UNION : Exchanging Bitcoin to Western Union Is Now Easier with BitcoinTr..
AQ
08/21WESTERN UNION : "Fraud And Scam Prevention Tips" Brought to you by the Kewanee P..
AQ
08/19WESTERN UNION : PayMaya, Western Union expand remittance partnership
AQ
08/19WESTERN UNION : The Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville, Call Box column
AQ
08/16WESTERN UNION : PayMaya partners with Western Union
AQ
08/14WESTERN UNION : Speedpay Selected as Billing and Payments Provider for Rapid Aut..
BU
08/14WESTERN UNION : Trial brief lays out evidence against Wayne James
AQ
08/12WESTERN UNION : The Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville, Call Box column
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20The Western Union Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14Tracking David Abrams' Abrams Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/03Western Union reels in full-year revenue guidance 
08/02The Western Union (WU) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/02Western Union misses by $0.01, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 687 M
EBIT 2018 1 124 M
Net income 2018 859 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,97%
P/E ratio 2018 10,09
P/E ratio 2019 9,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 8 449 M
Chart WESTERN UNION
Duration : Period :
Western Union Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN UNION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,7 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hikmet Ersek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheri Rhodes Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN UNION-1.00%8 449
FISERV22.06%32 252
WIRECARD102.43%26 910
FIRST DATA CORP50.27%23 241
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.33%19 102
GLOBAL PAYMENTS20.09%19 042
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.