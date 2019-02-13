Western Union : JTB and Western Union Partner to Expand Sales of International Payment Solutions

The Western
Union Company (Head Office: Denver, Colorado, U.S.A., CEO: Hikmet
Ersek; hereinafter referred to as “Western Union”), a leader in
cross-border, cross-currency money movement, has formed an alliance with JTB
Corp. (Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO Hiroyuki
Takahashi; hereinafter referred to as “JTB”) through its Western Union
Business Solutions division to create a new distribution channel for the
promotion of WU® GlobalPay
for Students, an international incoming payments platform for
educational institutions. JTB also serves as an acquirer for credit card
payment options under the platform.
Western Union’s GlobalPay for Students platform enables academic
institutions to efficiently reconcile and track payments from students.
With the involvement of students in the design, development and
evolution of GlobalPay for Students, the overall payment experience
includes the ability to settle their tuition directly from their mobile
phone with an intuitive mobile-first user interface, real-time payment
tracking capabilities and online payment options including AliPay and
UnionPay.
JTB has an impressive network which includes connections to educational
institutions throughout Japan. As a part of their role as a local
business partner of Western Union, JTB will approach and introduce these
institutions to GlobalPay for Students.
Western Union Business Solutions is a trusted payment provider in more
than 200 countries and territories, with GlobalPay for Students being
offered through more than 700 educational institutions. The platform was
introduced to Japanese educational institutions in 2017 and is used in
universities, Japanese language schools and professional schools across
Japan.
GlobalPay for Students offers stress-free payment methods for the
increasing number of foreign students studying in Japan, as well as
streamlined operations and reporting functionalities for educational
institutions. By introducing educational institutions to a payments
solution that connects them to Western Union’s global network, JTB and
Western Union hope to contribute to the realization of the Government of
Japan's ‘300,000 International Students Plan,’ which aims to accept
300,000 foreign students by 2020.
○ Comment by Ken Nakano, JTB International Education and Exchange
“The number of foreign students accepted by Japanese institutions of
higher education and institutions of Japanese language education is
currently approximately 270,000, and it is expected that the number of
foreign students will continue to increase in the future in conjunction
with the policy of accepting foreign students. In such an environment,
the remittance solution GPFS used around the world is considered to be a
very valuable and essential service for both educational institutions
and international students.”
○ Comment from Haruhiko Ohashi, Country Manager, Western Union
Business Solutions Japan
“We are honoured to join with JTB in this unique program. As we continue
to grow our GlobalPay for Students platform in Japan, we couldn’t be
happier to have JTB advocating the payments solution on our behalf.”
About JTB
JTB has extensive experience as a partner of schools and educational
institutions in Japan and is pleased to share its accumulated know-how
with Western Union in creating this new distribution channel to bring
GlobalPay for students to the Japanese market.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of December 31, 2018, our network included over
550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi
Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with
the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com,
our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in more than 60
countries, plus additional territories to move money around the world.
In 2018, we moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130
currencies and processed 34 transactions every second across all our
services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better,
connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion
and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
