Western Union : Provides International Fintech Services for Coopenae

02/08/2019 | 09:00am EST

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, today announces an agreement between Western Union Business Solutions and Coopenae that will enable citizens and businesses in Costa Rica to make international payments transfers in more than 130 currencies to over 200 countries and territories.

"Coopenae is proud to work with Western Union Business Solutions to offer cutting edge financial technology to our users, and to be the first cooperative in Latin America to offer these capabilities to our clients," José Eduardo Alvarado, manager general of Coopenae, said.

“Costa Rica is known globally for being a great innovator in various industries today,” said Alfred Nader, vice president of Western Union Business Solutions for the Latin America and Caribbean region. “Coopenae is not only the largest credit union to bring best-in-class cross-border payment solutions to Costa Rica, but it is the first in all of Latin America to work with Western Union to bring such solutions to its members. They have a rich history of ensuring their members are receiving the best financial services in the country and this continues that tradition.”

Coopenae’s agreement with Western Union Business Solutions enables their clients to streamline their payment processes, help improve cash and risk management, and increase high quality services to their actual portfolio.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of September 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in more than 50 countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Coopenae

Coopenae R.L. is a solid Savings and Credit Cooperative, and a leader in the sector with 52 years of experience in the Costa Rican financial market. Coopenae specializes in offering financial solutions to its 115 thousand associates in 24 branches in the country. Anyone can be part of the entity and access benefits such as annual surplus distribution and products to manage personal and business finances.


