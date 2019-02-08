Western Union : Provides International Fintech Services for Coopenae

The Western
Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency
money movement, today announces an agreement between Western
Union Business Solutions and Coopenae
that will enable citizens and businesses in Costa Rica to make
international payments transfers in more than 130 currencies to over 200
countries and territories.
"Coopenae is proud to work with Western Union Business Solutions to
offer cutting edge financial technology to our users, and to be the
first cooperative in Latin America to offer these capabilities to our
clients," José Eduardo Alvarado, manager general of Coopenae, said.
“Costa Rica is known globally for being a great innovator in various
industries today,” said Alfred Nader, vice president of Western Union
Business Solutions for the Latin America and Caribbean region. “Coopenae
is not only the largest credit union to bring best-in-class cross-border
payment solutions to Costa Rica, but it is the first in all of Latin
America to work with Western Union to bring such solutions to its
members. They have a rich history of ensuring their members are
receiving the best financial services in the country and this continues
that tradition.”
Coopenae’s agreement with Western Union Business Solutions enables their
clients to streamline their payment processes, help improve cash and
risk management, and increase high quality services to their actual
portfolio.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of September 30, 2018, our network included over
550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi
Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with
the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com,
our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in more than 50
countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we
moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and
processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our
global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family,
friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support
economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About Coopenae
Coopenae R.L. is a solid Savings and Credit Cooperative, and a leader in
the sector with 52 years of experience in the Costa Rican financial
market. Coopenae specializes in offering financial solutions to its 115
thousand associates in 24 branches in the country. Anyone can be part of
the entity and access benefits such as annual surplus distribution and
products to manage personal and business finances.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005001/en/