Western Union : Provides Relief in Response to Flooding in Kerala

To support communities and families affected by monsoon flooding in
Kerala, The
Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement, and the Western
Union Foundation today announced a coordinated response involving
the company’s employees, its agents and global non-governmental
organizations (NGOs) to provide humanitarian relief to people in Kerala.
In total, contributions through this combined effort could total up to
US $180,000.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005610/en/
-
Consumer Transactions: Between August 28, 2018 to September 27,
2018, Western Union will donate US $1 for each transaction* sent to a
Western Union Agent location in Kerala** from participating Western
Union agent locations across the globe and via WU.com and the Western
Union mobile app where available.
-
Agent Locations Open for Business: Consumers can be assured
that today more than 12,000 Western Union agent locations in Kerala
are currently open and available for those wishing to send and/or
pick-up cash. Western Union is committing to assist impacted agents in
the area with rebuilding efforts.
-
Western Union Foundation Grant: The Western Union Foundation is
committing US $30,000 to Save
the Children in support of its relief efforts from monsoon
flooding in Kerala. Save the Children is providing aid through
programs that provide immediate distribution of supplies, access to
education and shelter to affected families.
-
Agent and Employee Match Giving: From August 23, 2018 to
September 22, 2018, the Western Union Foundation will also provide a
dollar-for-dollar match of qualifying contributions from participating
Western Union Agents, up to US $30,000. In addition, it will match
employee donations 2:1 for relief efforts in Kerala, up to US $30,000.
Donations can be made directly online here
or by visiting https://secure.donationpay.org/westernunion/index_new.php.
“We are committed to helping the communities we serve,” Western Union
Regional Vice President, South Asia & Indochina, Sohini Rajola said.
“These contributions will enable organizations to mobilize quickly,
providing critical initiatives for long-term rehabilitation efforts.”
“Our thoughts are with the communities affected by devastating monsoon
flooding in Kerala,” said Western Union Foundation Vice President and
Executive Director, Elizabeth Roscoe. “Our collaborative response with
Western Union and generosity from participating agents will help to
provide health services, education and shelter.”
Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at
the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, including
Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Since
2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than US $17 million
for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the
world. Last year, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13
disasters around the world.
* Western Union also makes money from currency exchange. When
choosing a money transmitter, carefully compare both transfer fees and
exchange rates. Fees, foreign exchange rates and taxes may vary by
brand, channel, and location based on a number of factors. Fees and
rates subject to change without notice.
** Due to the
severity of flooding in Kerala, India, some Western Union agent
locations may not be immediately operational or possess sufficient funds.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of June 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000
retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta
branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the
capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally,
westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in
45 countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we
moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and
processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our
global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family,
friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support
economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About The Western Union Foundation
The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the
surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with
NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a five-year
mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and young people to
the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce
enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global
scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach
for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date,
more than $117 million has been given to fund projects affecting more
than 800,000 people in 137 countries across the globe, including
humanitarian relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union
Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under
501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The
Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners.
Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax
purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org
or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005610/en/