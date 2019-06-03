Western Union : and Temple University Japan Campus Simplify Tuition Payments

Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money
movement, today announced a collaboration with Western
Union Business Solutions and Temple University Japan Campus (TUJ)
that will enable students to pay tuition and expenses using a simplified
payment process, helping assure funds arrive on-time and in-full,
without hidden charges.
The international payment platform, WU® GlobalPay
for Students, provides students the ability to review payment
options in advance with a price comparison tool and to lock-in exchange
rates for up to 72 hours. Students can pay in their local or preferred
currency and transparently track their payment status though the online
portal, mobile messages and email.
The system utilizes an application programming interface (API) to
automatically input student details including student number, name,
invoice ID and amount of payment, provided by Temple University to
enable a seamless experience.
“We are proud to partner with Temple University, Japan Campus, to
integrate an API to the GlobalPay for Students platform,” said Haruhiko
Ohashi, country manager for Japan, Western Union Business Solutions.
“Without software to install, the system provides a simple path for TUJ
to easily manage their international payments.”
Temple University Japan Campus is the oldest and largest foreign
university in Japan. Founded in Tokyo in 1982, TUJ has developed into an
internationally recognized institution offering an extensive range of
educational programs. In addition to its core undergraduate program, TUJ
offers graduate programs in law, business, and education; an
English-language preparation program; continuing education courses; and
corporate education classes. TUJ will move its entire operation from its
current locations in Minato-ku, scheduled from August 2019, to a newly
built-in-process six-story building on Showa Women’s University’s campus
in Setagaya-ku, Tokyo.
“We have experienced considerable growth in the number of overseas
students coming to TUJ, so this system will allow us to handle the
growth easily and make it simple and cost effective for our students to
pay their tuition and fees,” said Paul Raudkepp, COO/CIO for Temple
University Japan Campus. “The GlobalPay API payment process will be of
great benefit for TUJ and its students.”
The GlobalPay for Students platform makes it easy for students to pay
international tuition and fees online in their home currency, using the
payment methods they are familiar with. The platform can be co-branded
to include an institution’s name/logo and can be translated into 10
different languages. GlobalPay for Students also simplifies payment
tracking and reconciliation to help free up financial and administration
resources for education institutions.
Western Union Business Solutions is a trusted payment provider in more
than 200 countries and territories, with GlobalPay for Students being
offered through more than 700 education institutions. In addition to
online bank transfer and credit card payments, the platform offers users
a wide range of online payment options. The platform was introduced to
Japanese educational institutions in 2017 and is used at universities,
Japanese language schools and professional schools across Japan. For
more information on GlobalPay for Students, visit our website.
# # #
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of March 31, 2019, our network included over 550,000
retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta
branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the
capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally,
westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in
approximately 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money
around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for
better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial
inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About Temple University Japan Campus
Temple University, Japan Campus (TUJ) is a branch campus of Temple
University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Founded in 1982 in Tokyo,
TUJ is the oldest and largest foreign university in Japan. It is also
the first educational institution to be officially recognized (in 2005)
as a Foreign University, Japan Campus by Japan’s Ministry of Education,
Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. In addition to its core
undergraduate program, TUJ offers graduate programs in law, business and
education; an intensive English language program; continuing education
courses; and corporate education classes. TUJ will move its entire
operation from its current locations in Minato-ku, Tokyo, scheduled from
August 2019, to a newly built-in-process six-story building on Showa
Women’s University’s campus in Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. For more information,
visit http://www.tuj.ac.jp/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190602005050/en/