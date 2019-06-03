Western Union : and Temple University Japan Campus Simplify Tuition Payments

Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, today announced a collaboration with Western Union Business Solutions and Temple University Japan Campus (TUJ) that will enable students to pay tuition and expenses using a simplified payment process, helping assure funds arrive on-time and in-full, without hidden charges.

The international payment platform, WU® GlobalPay for Students, provides students the ability to review payment options in advance with a price comparison tool and to lock-in exchange rates for up to 72 hours. Students can pay in their local or preferred currency and transparently track their payment status though the online portal, mobile messages and email.

The system utilizes an application programming interface (API) to automatically input student details including student number, name, invoice ID and amount of payment, provided by Temple University to enable a seamless experience.

“We are proud to partner with Temple University, Japan Campus, to integrate an API to the GlobalPay for Students platform,” said Haruhiko Ohashi, country manager for Japan, Western Union Business Solutions. “Without software to install, the system provides a simple path for TUJ to easily manage their international payments.”

Temple University Japan Campus is the oldest and largest foreign university in Japan. Founded in Tokyo in 1982, TUJ has developed into an internationally recognized institution offering an extensive range of educational programs. In addition to its core undergraduate program, TUJ offers graduate programs in law, business, and education; an English-language preparation program; continuing education courses; and corporate education classes. TUJ will move its entire operation from its current locations in Minato-ku, scheduled from August 2019, to a newly built-in-process six-story building on Showa Women’s University’s campus in Setagaya-ku, Tokyo.

“We have experienced considerable growth in the number of overseas students coming to TUJ, so this system will allow us to handle the growth easily and make it simple and cost effective for our students to pay their tuition and fees,” said Paul Raudkepp, COO/CIO for Temple University Japan Campus. “The GlobalPay API payment process will be of great benefit for TUJ and its students.”

The GlobalPay for Students platform makes it easy for students to pay international tuition and fees online in their home currency, using the payment methods they are familiar with. The platform can be co-branded to include an institution’s name/logo and can be translated into 10 different languages. GlobalPay for Students also simplifies payment tracking and reconciliation to help free up financial and administration resources for education institutions.

Western Union Business Solutions is a trusted payment provider in more than 200 countries and territories, with GlobalPay for Students being offered through more than 700 education institutions. In addition to online bank transfer and credit card payments, the platform offers users a wide range of online payment options. The platform was introduced to Japanese educational institutions in 2017 and is used at universities, Japanese language schools and professional schools across Japan. For more information on GlobalPay for Students, visit our website.

# # #

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of March 31, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in approximately 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Temple University Japan Campus

Temple University, Japan Campus (TUJ) is a branch campus of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Founded in 1982 in Tokyo, TUJ is the oldest and largest foreign university in Japan. It is also the first educational institution to be officially recognized (in 2005) as a Foreign University, Japan Campus by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. In addition to its core undergraduate program, TUJ offers graduate programs in law, business and education; an intensive English language program; continuing education courses; and corporate education classes. TUJ will move its entire operation from its current locations in Minato-ku, Tokyo, scheduled from August 2019, to a newly built-in-process six-story building on Showa Women’s University’s campus in Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.tuj.ac.jp/.

