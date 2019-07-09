Log in
Western Union : to Release Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2019

07/09/2019 | 06:01am EDT

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, announced today that Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO, and Raj Agrawal, Executive Vice President and CFO, will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 results on August 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time the same day.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available at http://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (outside the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The pass code is 1386238.

A webcast replay will be available at http://ir.westernunion.com.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of March 31, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in approximately 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G


© Business Wire 2019
