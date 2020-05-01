Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Union Company    WU

WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Union : Launches Singapore Labour Day Zero-Fee Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:09am EDT

Offer Valid During the Month of May on All International Money Transfers from Singapore

To celebrate Labour Day and the contribution of the international and national community of workers in Singapore, Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has launched a zero-fee1 offer on all international money transfers. The offer is valid until May 31, 2020.

To avail themselves of the offer, customers have the choice to use the following Western Union channels:

  • “Digital Location” – an alternative phone channel for customers to have a personalized money transfer experience from the comfort of their home.
  • Retail locations2
  • WU.com and the Mobile App3

Transactions will be paid out into Western Union’s global network of bank accounts, mobile wallets or Agent retail locations.

“As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Western Union is offering recognition and relief to customers sending money home to provide to their loved ones,” said Sohini Rajola, Head of Network, Middle East and Asia Pacific, Western Union.

“Western Union takes seriously the critical role we play in getting money to places where and when it is most needed. We are working with agents, governments, customers and employees to enable global money movement and help ease the economic impact of COVID-19. We are committed to helping residents by enabling zero-fee1 transactions to send money to their loved ones,” added Rajola.

Singapore is a major destination country for migrant workers and a large remitter country in Asia, thus highlighting the importance of remittance services for migrant workers.

Western Union is one of the world’s largest digital remittance companies. To support social distancing, shelter-in-place and restricted movement guidelines as a result of COVID-19, Western Union digital money transfer services continue to be available in over 75 countries. They can be paid out into a global network of four billion accounts and wallets in more than 100 countries.

To keep our customers up to date on open Agent locations and Agent hours, we are updating the company’s Agent network locator three times a day. Customers can access the locator online or by phone.

Additional COVID-19 related information can be obtained from our dedicated COVID-19 customer resource center.

Customer Guidance

To send money from a Digital location:

  • Customer can call 6921 7799 and speak to a Customer Service Representative (CSR)
  • CSR will obtain and verify the necessary details
  • Zero-fee1 will apply on all international money transfers
  • Customers can fund their transaction via bank transfer - online banking or ATM transfer, and send the transfer confirmation to the CSR.
  • CSR will proceed with completing the transaction and will provide the customer with the MTCN number

To send money from a Retail location:

  • Customer visits Agent location. We encourage our customers to please check the agent locator for the most accurate information, and call before visiting to confirm availability of services and hours of operation.
  • Once you get to our agent location, you will be asked to provide the following:
    • Recipient details
    • The exact amount you wish to send, plus the applicable fees
    • The country you are sending to
    • A valid government-issued ID
  • Zero-fee1 will apply on all international money transfers

For more information on how to send money online please visit the FAQ Page on WU.com.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of December 31, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

1 Western Union also makes money from currency exchange. When choosing a money transmitter, carefully compare both transfer fees and exchange rates. Fees, foreign exchange rates, and taxes may vary by brand, channel, and location based on several factors. Fees and rates subject to change without notice.
2 Please check the Agent Locator link for the status of the nearest locations
3 The zero-fee offer on WU.com and the Mobile App will extend beyond the promotional period


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTERN UNION COMPANY
01:09aWESTERN UNION : Launches Singapore Labour Day Zero-Fee Offer
BU
04/27WESTERN UNION : and the Western Union Foundation Expand Funding for Global COVID..
BU
04/27WESTERN UNION : Tony's Fresh Market and the Western Union Foundation Donate USD ..
BU
04/23WESTERN UNION : Expands Global Real-Time Payments Network
BU
04/21WESTERN UNION : Simple ways to use NDB Western Union money transfer
AQ
04/16WESTERN UNION : Money Transfers Now Delivered Home in Jordan
BU
04/10WESTERN UNION : money transfers launches home delivery service
AQ
03/31WESTERN UNION : Expands Its Digital Services
BU
03/30WESTERN UNION CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/30WESTERN UNION COMPANY : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 882 M
EBIT 2020 958 M
Net income 2020 678 M
Debt 2020 1 636 M
Yield 2020 4,49%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
EV / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 7 835 M
Chart WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Western Union Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 20,53  $
Last Close Price 19,07  $
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hikmet Ersek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer& EVP-Global Operations
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael A. Miles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-28.79%7 835
FISERV INC.-13.71%70 833
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-6.98%50 968
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.82%21 182
WIRECARD AG-16.53%12 036
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-25.64%8 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group