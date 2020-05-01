Western Union : Launches Singapore Labour Day Zero-Fee Offer

Offer Valid During the Month of May on All International Money Transfers from Singapore

To celebrate Labour Day and the contribution of the international and national community of workers in Singapore, Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has launched a zero-fee1 offer on all international money transfers. The offer is valid until May 31, 2020.

To avail themselves of the offer, customers have the choice to use the following Western Union channels:

“Digital Location” – an alternative phone channel for customers to have a personalized money transfer experience from the comfort of their home.

Retail locations 2

WU.com and the Mobile App3

Transactions will be paid out into Western Union’s global network of bank accounts, mobile wallets or Agent retail locations.

“As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Western Union is offering recognition and relief to customers sending money home to provide to their loved ones,” said Sohini Rajola, Head of Network, Middle East and Asia Pacific, Western Union.

“Western Union takes seriously the critical role we play in getting money to places where and when it is most needed. We are working with agents, governments, customers and employees to enable global money movement and help ease the economic impact of COVID-19. We are committed to helping residents by enabling zero-fee1 transactions to send money to their loved ones,” added Rajola.

Singapore is a major destination country for migrant workers and a large remitter country in Asia, thus highlighting the importance of remittance services for migrant workers.

Western Union is one of the world’s largest digital remittance companies. To support social distancing, shelter-in-place and restricted movement guidelines as a result of COVID-19, Western Union digital money transfer services continue to be available in over 75 countries. They can be paid out into a global network of four billion accounts and wallets in more than 100 countries.

To keep our customers up to date on open Agent locations and Agent hours, we are updating the company’s Agent network locator three times a day. Customers can access the locator online or by phone.

Additional COVID-19 related information can be obtained from our dedicated COVID-19 customer resource center.

Customer Guidance

To send money from a Digital location:

Customer can call 6921 7799 and speak to a Customer Service Representative (CSR)

CSR will obtain and verify the necessary details

Zero-fee 1 will apply on all international money transfers

will apply on all international money transfers Customers can fund their transaction via bank transfer - online banking or ATM transfer, and send the transfer confirmation to the CSR.

CSR will proceed with completing the transaction and will provide the customer with the MTCN number

To send money from a Retail location:

Customer visits Agent location. We encourage our customers to please check the agent locator for the most accurate information, and call before visiting to confirm availability of services and hours of operation.

Once you get to our agent location, you will be asked to provide the following: Recipient details The exact amount you wish to send, plus the applicable fees The country you are sending to A valid government-issued ID

Zero-fee1 will apply on all international money transfers

For more information on how to send money online please visit the FAQ Page on WU.com.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of December 31, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

1 Western Union also makes money from currency exchange. When choosing a money transmitter, carefully compare both transfer fees and exchange rates. Fees, foreign exchange rates, and taxes may vary by brand, channel, and location based on several factors. Fees and rates subject to change without notice.

2 Please check the Agent Locator link for the status of the nearest locations

3 The zero-fee offer on WU.com and the Mobile App will extend beyond the promotional period

