Western Union : Q1 2020 Presentation

changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations, or industry standards affecting our business; and (iii) other events such as: catastrophic events; and management's ability to identify and manage these and other risks. 3 Hikmet Ersek Chief Executive Officer 4 Facing the Global Challenge from a Position of Strength Gratitude to frontline heroes, essential workers, and our employees and partners for working tirelessly

Committed to our values and mission to deliver essential services to millions of customers worldwide Position of Strength Highly trusted consumer brand with a 160+ year history Leading cross-border, cross- currency capabilities and sound strategic vision Strong financial position and flexible operating structure 5 Our Response to COVID-19 The Safety and Well-Being of all Stakeholders is Western Union's Top Priority Employees: Customers: Agents & Partners: Business continuity plans; Facilitate reliable Help agents to safely and and convenient money most employees are conveniently transfers and payments working from home service consumers globally Community: Shareholders: WU and the WU Prudently managing Foundation pledged expenses, investments, significant funds in the and financial position fight against COVID-19 6 First Quarter Results Snapshot Solid first quarter Digital money Business performance: EPS transfer revenue Solutions growth 8% GAAP, or increased 21% on continued 7% adjusted*; a reported basis, growth trend operating margin or 22% constant driven by strong 19.6% GAAP, or currency* hedging 20.5% adjusted* performance Solid cash flow generation, with strong financial position *Note: See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures. 7 2020 Market Update Remittance Market Expectations Global Remittance Market Forecast ($B's) 2019 2020 750 700 714 707 -3.5% 707 680 650 -14% 600 -20% 607 572 550 500 WORL D BANK C ITI (BASE ) C ITI (WO RST) Consumer Trends Desire to send money remains strong: Need for support in home countries is even higher today Staying at home:Lockdowns and health concerns are causing consumers to limit trips to public locations Financial uncertainty: Senders are facing greater financial uncertainty resulting from the economic slowdown related toCOVID-19 Shift to digital accelerating: Consumers are seeking alternative ways to transact given widespread lockdowns Sources: 1 World Bank Development Brief 32, April 2020; Citi Research Source: WU Business Intelligence 8 "Global Remittances Shock" April 2020 Solid Business Fundamentals A Historically Stable Market 272M Cross-Border Remittance Principal vs. FDI and ODA to Emerging Markets (2000-2019F) international migrants1 75% working 900.00 age 800.00 700.00 600.00 Remittances 500.00 Foreign Direct 400.00 Investment 300.00 Official Development 200.00 Assistance 100.00 - 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 Sources: World Bank staff estimates, World Development Indicators, and Internal Monetary Fund (IMF) Balance of Payments Statistics. Notes: FDI = foreign direct investment; ODA = official development assistance. See appendix A in World Bank (2017) for data and forecast methods. E = ESTIMATES; F = FORECASTS. 1. Data from the UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs(DESA) Unparalleled Digital & Physical Global Network Accounts for payout Billions Countries: Bank Payout 100+ Countries: Web & App 75+ Agent Locations 550K+ Countries + Territories 200+ 9 Strategy Update 4 Shareholder Value Organizational 3Strength Mission driven

ESG • WU Way investments and returns, including enhancing our global network 2Digital strategy Lifetime value model Leverage Our Cross-Border Platform 1for Multiple Use Cases 10 Raj Agrawal Chief Financial Officer 11 Revenue: Q1 and Early Q2 Trends Consolidated revenues of $1.2 billion declined 11% compared to the prior year period, or 1% on an adjusted constant currency basis* Through mid-March, During the 2ndhalf of March, For the month of April, Consumer-to-Consumer C2C transactions progressively C2C transactions declined segment (C2C) transactions declined with the global spread approximately 21% year-over-year were trending in-line with the of COVID-19 and Company's expectations restrictive policy responses *Note: See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures. 12 Consumer-to-Consumer Q1 85% of Company revenue

Revenue declined 4%, or 3% constant currency*

Transactions declined 3%

Cross-border principal was flat, or increased 2% constant currency*

principal was flat, or increased 2% constant currency* Digital money transfer revenue increased 21%, or 22% constant currency* and represented 16% of total C2C revenue Revenue Constant Transaction Currency % of C2C Regions Growth/ Growth/ Growth/ Revenue (Decline) (Decline) (Decline)* North America (2%) (2%) (5%) 38% Europe & CIS (5%) (5%) 1% 31% MEASA 3% 3% 1% 16% LACA (11%) (3%) (5%) 9% APAC (10%) (9%) (14%) 6% Total C2C (4%) (3%) (3%) 100% *Note: See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures. 13 Business Solutions and Other Q1 Business Solutions 8% of Company revenue

Revenue increased 3%, or 5% constant currency* Other(primarily retail bill payments businesses in Argentina & the U.S.) 7% of Company revenue

Revenue decreased 59% due to the divestiture of the Speedpay and Paymap businesses in May 2019 *Note: See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures. 14 Operating Margin Q1 •GAAP operating margin increased due to the 20.5% benefits of productivity savings and lower 19.6% 19.3% compensation expense, partially offset by the 18.8% negative impact of the 2019 divestitures and changes in foreign exchange rates •Adjusted operating margin increased due to the same factors above and excludes the impact of Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 restructuring expenses and acquisition and divestiture costs GAAP GAAP ADJUSTED* ADJUSTED* *Note: See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures. 15 Financial Highlights Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 EPS: GAAP / Adjusted* $0.42 / $0.44 Cash Flow from Operations $112 million Stock Repurchases $217 million Dividends Paid $92 million Cash Balance, March 31, 2020 $1.1 billion Debt Outstanding, March 31, 2020 $3.1 billion *Note: See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures. 16 2020 Business Update Q2 potential bottom for declines in global economic activity

Cost structure approximately 60% variable

Manage fixed costs: hiring, non- essential travel, investments

Expect productivity savings of approximately $50 million

