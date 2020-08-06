Log in
Western Union :  Western Union Expands International Payment Services in Brazil

08/06/2020 | 08:32am EDT

The Western Union Company, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced an expansion of services between its Western Union Business Solutions division and Banco SEMEAR in Brazil to offer the WU® GlobalPay for FI platform, the Company’s solution for financial institutions that enables customers to make international payments simply and efficiently.

GlobalPay for FI provides the benefits of international payment services without the need to invest in new banking systems infrastructure. Western Union Business Solutions’ online platform allows for processing transactions using a network that spans more than 200 countries and territories, and is available in more than 130 currencies. GlobalPay for FI is a simple and intuitive system that facilitates the creation of international payments.

“We are very pleased to expand our collaboration with Banco SEMEAR through the integration of GlobalPay,” said Alberto Roncajolo, Western Union Business Solutions head of financial institutions for Latin America and the Caribbean. “Our digital platform will allow Banco SEMEAR to offer international payments to its customers globally, with confidence and agility.”

“The partnership with Western Union Business Solutions consists of expanding the portfolio of products already offered by Banco SEMEAR. The strategic objective is to integrate new operations into the current structure, allowing the leverage and expansion of the institution's business and target audience,” explained Arthur Campos, Superintendent of Banco SEMEAR.

Western Union Business Solutions allows organizations to optimize currency movements between different countries with customized solutions for sending, receiving, and managing international payments.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The Company’s omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, the Company’s fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Banco SEMEAR

Founded in 2006, Banco SEMEAR offers several services. Headquartered in Belo Horizonte (MG), the financial institution has capabilities that covers the entire national territory, with a large presence in the interior of Minas Gerais and Goiás. In 2019, it reached 2 million clients and was awarded as the most innovative bank in the country in the private financial sector. Currently, the Bank has more than a thousand banking agents, who work to bring all products to the end customer. For more information: www.bancosemear.com.br.


© Business Wire 2020
