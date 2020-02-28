Log in
Western Union : to Present at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum

02/28/2020 | 02:38pm EST

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in New York. The presentation will begin at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Raj Agrawal, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from http://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of December 31, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com is available in over 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 246 M
EBIT 2020 1 089 M
Net income 2020 799 M
Debt 2020 1 738 M
Yield 2020 3,76%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
EV / Sales2021 2,04x
Capitalization 9 382 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael A. Miles Independent Director
Michael A. Miles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-15.20%9 382
FISERV INC.-6.13%73 796
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.65%55 057
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.66%22 673
WIRECARD AG10.84%16 159
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-4.16%10 750
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-4.16%10 750
