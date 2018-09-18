Kaizen Discovery announces resignation of Chairman

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2018) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) today announced that David Huberman has tendered his resignation as company Chairman and is stepping down from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The resignations are due to personal reasons.

"On behalf of our board of directors, I thank David for his valuable service and contributions and wish him well in future endeavors," said Tom Peregoodoff, Kaizen's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Eric Finlayson has been appointed Interim Chairman. Mr. Finlayson is President of High Power Exploration (HPX), an affiliate of Kaizen's majority shareholder, HPX TechCo Inc. Prior to joining HPX in 2013, Mr. Finlayson spent 24 years with Rio Tinto, including five years as Rio's Global Head of Exploration. He was Interim CEO for Kaizen Discovery from March 2016 until January 2017.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Information Contact

Bill Trenaman +1-604-669-6446

info@kaizendiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.