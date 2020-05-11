WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in the Supervisory Board

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin
ISIN: DE000A0HN4T3
WKN: A0HN4T
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Changes in the Supervisory Board
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, Dr Dirk Hoffmann, declared today his resignation from his office as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company with effect from 30 June 2020. The Company thanks Dr Hoffmann for his many years of valuable service on the Supervisory Board.
After the resignation taking effect, the Company will submit an application to the competent register court for the judicial appointment of a successor on the Supervisory Board.
Westgrund Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board
Contact:
Dr. Rolf-Dieter Grass
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: 0172 3862558
Mail: grass@westgrund.de
