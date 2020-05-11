DGAP-Ad-hoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in the Supervisory Board



11-May-2020 / 19:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0HN4T3

WKN: A0HN4T

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Changes in the Supervisory Board

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, Dr Dirk Hoffmann, declared today his resignation from his office as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company with effect from 30 June 2020. The Company thanks Dr Hoffmann for his many years of valuable service on the Supervisory Board.

After the resignation taking effect, the Company will submit an application to the competent register court for the judicial appointment of a successor on the Supervisory Board.

Westgrund Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board

Contact:Dr. Rolf-Dieter GrassHead of Corporate CommunicationTel: 0172 3862558Mail: grass@westgrund.de