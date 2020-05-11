Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Westgrund AG    WEG1   DE000A0HN4T3

WESTGRUND AG

(WEG1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in the Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in the Supervisory Board

11-May-2020 / 19:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0HN4T3
WKN: A0HN4T

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Changes in the Supervisory Board

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, Dr Dirk Hoffmann, declared today his resignation from his office as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company with effect from 30 June 2020. The Company thanks Dr Hoffmann for his many years of valuable service on the Supervisory Board.

After the resignation taking effect, the Company will submit an application to the competent register court for the judicial appointment of a successor on the Supervisory Board.

Westgrund Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board




Contact:
Dr. Rolf-Dieter Grass
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: 0172 3862558
Mail: grass@westgrund.de

11-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 2000 914 20
Fax: +49 30 639 619 228
E-mail: grass@westgrund.de
Internet: www.westgrund.de
ISIN: DE000A0HN4T3, DE000A14KCW5
WKN: A0HN4T, A14KCW
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1041589

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1041589  11-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1041589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTGRUND AG
01:20pWESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Changes in the Supervisory Board
EQ
04/17WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : ADO Properties S.A. announces proposed offer pric..
EQ
04/17DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: Westgrund Aktiengesellschaft; Bidde..
EQ
04/09WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Correction of a release from 03/04/2020 according..
EQ
04/03WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/25DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft; Bidde..
EQ
03/24WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
EQ
2019WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Ongoing good performance
EQ
2019WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of qu..
EQ
2019WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
EQ
More news
Chart WESTGRUND AG
Duration : Period :
Westgrund AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTGRUND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Carsten Wolff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Member-Management Board
Michael Rosenfeld Member-Management Board
Rolf-Dieter Graß Head-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTGRUND AG29.67%1 019
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.34%41 228
VONOVIA SE1.25%28 606
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.55%25 156
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.18%18 224
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE5.41%14 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group