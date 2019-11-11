Log in
WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/11/2019 | 05:45am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.11.2019 / 11:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2019 German: https://www.westgrund.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.westgrund.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

909361  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909361&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Carsten Wolff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Member-Management Board
Rolf-Dieter Graß Head-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTGRUND AG7.10%789
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 837
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-15.60%33 811
VONOVIA SE16.90%28 417
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 881
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 680
