WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.11.2019 / 11:43

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2019 German: https://www.westgrund.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/

