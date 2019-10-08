Westhaven Ventures : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

Vancouver, B.C. - October 8th, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 17th, 2019.

This final tranche of the private placement raised gross proceeds of $3,103,000 through the issuance of 2,955,238 units. Each unit was comprised of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $1.50 until October 8, 2021.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for funding the expansion of the ongoing work program at the Shovelnose gold property, working capital purposes and/or work related to the company's portfolio of properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

In connection with closing the final tranche, the Company paid a cash finder's fee to Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. totalling $210,210.

All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on February 9th, 2020 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Westhaven benefits from the B.C. Mining Exploration Tax Credit (METC) which is a permanent incentive to support investment in mining. The METC is a refundable B.C. income tax credit for eligible individuals and corporations conducting grassroots mineral exploration in B.C. and is worth 30% of qualified mining exploration expenditures.

About Westhaven:

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, British Columbia. Westhaven controls 350 square kilometres with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration.

Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN.