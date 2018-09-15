Wabtec Issues Statement Regarding Planned Merger With GE Transportation

WILMERDING, Pa., Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today issued the following statement regarding its planned merger with GE Transportation:

“The company continues to make progress in its planned merger with GE Transportation, including today the successful execution and settlement of $500 million of three-year Floating Rate Notes and $2 billion of five-year and 10-year Senior Notes to fund a majority of the cash requirements for the transaction. Wabtec expects the transaction to be completed by early 2019. The company affirms the material financial aspects of the transaction announced in May, including GE Transportation’s estimated adjusted EBITDA growing to between $900 million and $1 billion in 2019. Upon completion of the merger, we believe we will be poised to drive strong growth in 2019 and beyond and well-positioned to serve customers as industry demand continues to improve.”

On Monday, Sept. 17, Wabtec intends to file its amended proxy statement relating to the shareholders meeting to approve the transaction.

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems and value-added services for transit and freight rail. Through its subsidiaries, Wabtec manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. Wabtec also builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket services. Wabtec has facilities located throughout the world.

