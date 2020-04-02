Wabtec : to Provide NHL With Electric Drive Systems for New Order in Australia

Wabtec (NYSE: WAB), announced today it will supply Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (NHL), a leading mining truck manufacturer in China, with 28 360-ton premium integrated electric drive systems, to support the company’s 360T mining truck contract with Yancoal in Australia. The systems will help Yancoal’s mining fleet achieve increased productivity and speed on grade performance and help reduce fuel costs and equipment wear.

“We are proud to partner with NHL and support their growth,” said Bappa Banerjee, Wabtec’s General Manager of Mining Equipment. “These integrated electric drive systems will improve the performance of their mining trucks by reducing fuel costs and increasing reliability, giving their customers a distinct sustainable cost advantage over the service lifetime of their trucks.”

“By combining NHL’s strong manufacturing capabilities with Wabtec’s domain expertise in electric drive systems, we are well positioned to improve capacity and efficiency for our customers,” said Mr. Wu Qingfeng, General manager of NHL.

Wabtec’s integrated electric drive systems enable 1.4-million-pound mining trucks to carry a payload of up to 400 tons, the equivalent of 27 school buses. The systems help the trucks achieve increased productivity and speed on grade performance and help reduce fuel costs and equipment wear.

“Wabtec continues to work with our mining customers to improve performance, reliability and lower costs, which is critical to efficient and profitable operations throughout business cycles” said Banerjee. “Our electric drive systems help mines get mineral and energy resources out to the market safer, quicker and cheaper, in a sustainable way.”

The drive systems will be delivered over the next three years with an initial three units shipping to Australia in 2020.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Wabtec has approximately 27,000 employees in facilities throughout the world. Visit the company’s new website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005043/en/