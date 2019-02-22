Log in
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP

(WAB)
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : 2/22/2019 4Q 2018 Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date

02/22/2019 | 05:02pm EST

WILMERDING, PA, Feb. 22, 2019 - Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) said it plans to report 2018 fourth quarter results and 2019 financial guidance before the U.S. financial markets open on Monday, Feb. 25. The company also expects to announce the closing of its merger with GE Transportation the same day.
Wabtec will conduct a conference call to discuss these topics with analysts and investors on Feb. 25 at 8:30 a.m. To listen to the call via webcast, please go to www.wabtec.com and click on the 'Investors' and 'Webcasts' tabs of the site. An audio replay of the call will also be available by calling 412-317-0088 (passcode: 466#).
Wabtec Corporation (www.wabtec.com) is a leading global provider of equipment, systems and value-added services for transit and freight rail. Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. The company also builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket services. The company has facilities located throughout the world.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction between General Electric Company ('GE') and Wabtec, Wabtec has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') a registration statement on Form S-4 and a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Transportation Systems Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GE created for the transaction ('SpinCo'), has filed a registration statement on Form 10. This communication is not a substitute for any registration statement, prospectus or other documents GE, Wabtec and/or SpinCo may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THESE DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY GE, WABTEC OR SPINCO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these materials and other documents filed with the SEC by GE, Wabtec and/or SpinCo through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Investors and security holders will also be able to obtain free copies of the documents filed by GE, Wabtec and/or SpinCo with the SEC from the respective companies by directing a written request to GE and/or SpinCo at General Electric Company, 41 Farnsworth Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02210 or by calling 617-443-3400, or to Wabtec at Wabtec Corporation, 1001 Air Brake Avenue, Wilmerding, PA 15148 or by calling 412-825-1543.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is for informational purposes only and not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell, any securities in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Disclaimer

Wabtec Corporation published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 22:01:02 UTC
