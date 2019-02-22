Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : 2/22/2019 4Q 2018 Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date

WILMERDING, PA, Feb. 22, 2019 - Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) said it plans to report 2018 fourth quarter results and 2019 financial guidance before the U.S. financial markets open on Monday, Feb. 25. The company also expects to announce the closing of its merger with GE Transportation the same day.

Wabtec will conduct a conference call to discuss these topics with analysts and investors on Feb. 25 at 8:30 a.m. To listen to the call via webcast, please go to www.wabtec.com and click on the 'Investors' and 'Webcasts' tabs of the site. An audio replay of the call will also be available by calling 412-317-0088 (passcode: 466#).

Wabtec Corporation (www.wabtec.com) is a leading global provider of equipment, systems and value-added services for transit and freight rail. Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. The company also builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket services. The company has facilities located throughout the world.

