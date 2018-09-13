Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : 9/13/2018 Wabtec To Exhibit At InnoTrans 2018 in Berlin; Focusing On Passenger Experience, Green Solutions, and Whole-Life Support

WILMERDING, PA, September 13, 2018 - Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) said it will exhibit at InnoTrans, the railway industry's largest trade fair, to be held in Berlin, Germany, from Sept. 18-25. At the event, the company will focus on three key areas: Passenger Experience, Green Solutions and Whole-Life Support. Each will be represented in Freight Rail and Passenger Transit solutions on display, as well as in connectivity technologies.

Wabtec will showcase Transit Braking Solutions, including Faiveley MetroFlexx®, the new versatile integrated brake control system for mass transit designed for service brake, emergency brake, and wheel side protection throughout the train. Other brake products will include MBC, the market's most modular brake control for TSI mainline trains, and C-HPU, its latest generation Hydraulic Power Unit for Light Rail Vehicles, which is 30% lighter and up to 60% more compact. A segmented wheel mounted disc will also be displayed, as well as high performance friction pairs and a Smart Sanding Monitoring System 4.0, which transmits sand level data and alerts in real-time to a remote server and indicates if the sanding unit is operating correctly.

Other brake products will include the FreightFlexx® solution providing both the longest life and lightest axle-mounted disc for freight applications in the market, UBX®, a truck mounted brake 45% lighter than a traditional body mounted brake, and an automatic freight coupler weighing 280 kg, making it the lightest on the market. AirSmartTM, the most advanced air dryer technology available allowing remote real-time performance monitoring, and Drone Aerial Solutions that increase employee safety during track and bridge inspections and guarantee faster, more accurate and more cost-effective inspections, will also be on display. The ECP-4200 Freight Car Braking System will also be exhibited, integrating electronic and pneumatic communications hardware into a single solution that instantly responds to locomotive braking commands.

Wabtec's technology focus at InnoTrans will extend far beyond braking systems. Also featured will be a full-height platform screen door that enables free-standing modular installation, and the market-leading sliding door system, which includes a lighted front seal and anti-drag technology that allows for safer and more efficient passenger flow, as well as DLC2, the new generation door control unit, the safest on the market and the first to achieve SIL4 - the highest level of safety for a door control system.

Other exhibits will include the company's newest veryhigh-speed train pantograph, the first pantograph in the market with web-based, real-time monitoring that enables condition-based maintenance. Other innovations in HVAC include a more compact, lighter driver cabin HVAC unit, which can reduce the use of global warming refrigerant while improving the thermal comfort of the driver compared with previous systems. RegenAir®, one of our solutions helping to reduce the energy consumption will also be presented, along with relays and 3rd Rail Current Collectors.

Regarding CCTV and Passenger Information Systems, a double sided, ultra-thin TFT display Smart Window will be showcased, alongside other types of displays, driving aids, event recorders, and video management, security, and public address systems. A high-end toilet module offering record durability will also be on display.

Wabtec will present its comprehensive aftermarket expertise, reflecting its commitment to optimizing the availability and life-cycle cost of products. The SMARTkit solution, a customized kits of spares designed to support maintenance efficiency, will be exhibited, as well as engineering services and a range of market ready innovations to enhance system reliability, extend life cycle, and reduce energy consumption. In the field of connectivity, WabtecONE®, a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform that harnesses big data from a suite of Wabtec and other connected solutions will also be at the center of connectivity-related discussions. In addition, Wabtec will demonstrate Rajant's Kinetic Mesh wireless networking products and how it supports the company's connectivity offer.

Other equipment will be presented aboard vehicles on the open-air tracks at the trade show. To find out more, please visit Wabtec at Stand 104-105 (Hall 1.2), Stand 402 (Hall 2.1) and bus display Stand O/826.

