Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : Financial Results & Company Highlights Presentation

Wabtec 2nd Quarter 2020 Financial Results & Company Highlights July 28, 2020 Forward looking statements & non-GAAP financial information This communication contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the acquisition by Wabtec of GE Transportation (the "GE Transportation merger"), statements regarding Wabtec's expectations about future sales and earnings and statements about the impact of evolving global conditions on Wabtec's business. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements synergies from the GE Transportation merger; statements regarding Wabtec's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and statements regarding macro-economic conditions and evolving production and demand conditions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the GE Transportation merger; (2) uncertainty of Wabtec's expected financial performance; (3) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the GE Transportation merger, including as a result of integrating GE Transportation into Wabtec; (4) Wabtec's ability to implement its business strategy; (5) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (6) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (7) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (8) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, industry consolidation and changes in the financial condition or operating strategies of our customers; (9) changes in the expected timing of projects; (10) a decrease in freight or passenger rail traffic; (11) an increase in manufacturing costs; (12) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (13) the severity and duration of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the global economy and, in particular, our customers, suppliers and end-markets; and (14) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Wabtec's reports filed with the SEC, including Wabtec's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Wabtec does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. This presentation as well as Wabtec's earnings release and 2020 financial guidance mention certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted income from operations, [adjusted interest and other expense, adjusted operating margin, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income,] adjusted earnings per diluted share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, net debt and cash conversion. Wabtec defines EBITDA earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. While Wabtec believes these are useful supplemental measures for investors, they are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operations, or any other items calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation have inherent material limitations as performance measures because they add back certain expenses incurred by the company to GAAP financial measures, resulting in those expenses not being taken into account in the applicable non-GAAP financial measure. Because not all companies use identical calculations, Wabtec's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Included in this presentation are reconciliation tables that provide details about how adjusted results relate to GAAP results. This presentation also presents a leverage ratio of Debt to EBITDA][Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of tracking compliance with the covenants in Wabtec's Credit Agreement, which requires Wabtec to comply with a leverage ratio based on substantially similar performance metrics. Management uses this specific performance metric to measure Wabtec's reduction in debt and other balance sheet liabilities and to assist in the appropriate allocation of capital. Net debt is defined as total debt less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. See the reconciliations included in the Appendix for this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 2 2nd quarter highlights Strong execution in a difficult environment Sales of $1.7B, EPS of $0.46 and adjusted EPS of $0.87

Operating margin of 9.2%; Adj. operating margin of 15.1%

Strong cash conversion … cash flow from ops $311M Delivering on synergies & cost actions >$70M in synergies YTD … net expected synergies on-track for $150M for '20

on-track for $150M for '20 Lowered headcount by more than 10% YoY Further strengthened financial position Increased liquidity at end of 2Q20 to ~$1.9B

Balanced maturity profile augmented by successful bond offering (1)Cash from Operations conversion % is defined as GAAP Cash from Operations divided by GAAP Net Income plus Depreciation & Amortization 3 2020 outlook $7.3B to $7.6B REVENUES $2.05 to $2.35 GAAP EPS $3.50 to $3.80 ADJUSTED EPS >90% CASH CONVERSION(1) Market and segment dynamics Freight Transit North American freight volumes expected to gradually recover from 2Q lows; international freight volumes more resilient

2Q expected peak in storage of locomotives and freight cars

Significant installed base and improving carloads support recovery in services & aftermarket

Significant international locomotive pipeline Expected North American railcar build of <30K; lower OE demand across sector Major transit networks resuming services; ridership in slow recovery

Operators deploying equipment for sanitization and social distancing

Continued infrastructure spending support for green initiatives

Diverse end-market exposure Transit ridership at record lows due to pandemic

Strained operating budgets across sector Large installed base and diverse global business portfolio yield resilient business 4 Freight Services: Navigating complex markets Maintain business continuity and strong operational performance … focus on safety, parts availability, fleet reliability Capture aftermarket opportunity … prioritized dispatch of Wabtec fleet, increased locomotive utilization, new long-termcontracts Deliver outcomes … improving fleet reliability, extending asset life with mods, launching new products (FDL advantage) Continue to manage costs aggressively … aligning supply chain to volume in post-COVIDworld, synergies driving SG&A reduction 5 2Q 2020 performance Reported Adjusted YoY(1) Sales $1,737M (22)% Income from ops $159M $262M (32)%* Profit margin 9.2% 15.1% (2.2) pts* EPS $0.46 $0.87 (35)%* Cash from ops $311M Backlog $21.4B (backlog negatively impacted by $137M due to FX) (1) Year-over-year comparison shown is shown as (*) for Adjusted. 6 Highlights Sales decline driven by COVID-19 disruption across Freight & Transit

COVID-19 disruption across Freight & Transit Strong operational performance driven by cost actions and realization of synergies

Strong cash flow conversion

Multi-year backlog provides visibility Freight segment performance Freight Product Line Reported Adjusted(1) YoY(2) Sales YoY Sales $1,205M (21)% Equipment $335M (37)% Income from ops $142M $229M (30)%* Components $195M (30)% Profit margin % 11.7% 19.0% (2.5) pts* Services $509M (9)% Digital Electronics $166M 4% Backlog $18.0B (Backlog negatively impacted by $58M due to FX) Strong execution in a dynamic and challenging market Freight Segment income from operations was adjusted by the following expenses: $20 million for restructuring and transaction and $68 million for amortization expenses. Year-over-year comparison shown is shown as (*) for Adjusted 7 Transit segment performance Transit Product Line Reported Adjusted(1) YoY(2) Sales YoY Sales $533M (25)% OE $227M (32)% Income from ops $40M $51M (26)%* Aftermarket $305M (18)% Profit margin % 7.5% 9.6% (0.2) pts* Backlog$3.4B (Backlog negatively impacted by $79M due to FX) Expect to drive margin improvement through the rest of the year Transit Segment income from operations was adjusted by $6 million for restructuring expenses and $5 million for amortization expenses. Year-over-year comparison shown is shown as (*) for Adjusted 8 Financial position 2Q20 1Q20 Cash $588M $616M Total Debt $4.47B $4.75B Net Debt/Adj EBITDA 2.7X 2.6X Total Liquidity(1) ~$1.9B ~$1.2B Total liquidity at end of 2Q20 includes $588 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $1.3 billion availability under current credit facilities. Total liquidity at end of 1Q20 includes $616 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $598 million under credit facilities. 2Q20 GAAP cash flow from operations Strong 2Q 2020 cash performance

Solid working capital management

Includes ~$40M negative impact of prior charges Strong financial position Improved liquidity by ~$700M at end of 2Q20

Successful $500M debt offering … restoring an overall balanced maturity profile

Strengthening balance sheet improves financial flexibility to execute strategic plan 9 Summary Solid execution in 2Q despite unprecedented environment … leveraging international footprint, significant installed base, scale and diversity of portfolio Exceeding synergy and cost actions across the business … reducing structural costs Strong financial position … delivered strong cash flow, disciplined capital allocation, reduced debt; positioned to deliver long-termshareholder value Strong company fundamentals are a testament to Wabtec's long-term strength 10 Appendix 12 Income statement WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Appendix A ( 1 of 2) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months ended Three Months ended For the For the June June Six Months Six Months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ Cost of sales Gross profit Gross profit as a % of Net Sales Selling, general and administrative expenses Engineering expenses Amortization expense Total operating expenses Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales Income from operations Income from operations as a % of Net Sales Interest expense, net Other income (expense), net Income from operations before income taxes Income tax expense Effective tax rate Net income Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ Earnings Per Common Share Basic 1,737.4 $ 2,236.3 $ 3,667.3 $ 3,829.9 (1,250.7) (1,621.6) (2,601.9) (2,826.2) 486.7 614.7 1,065.4 1,003.7 28.0% 27.5% 29.1% 26.2% (216.8) (290.9) (460.2) (550.7) (38.2) (57.2) (87.2) (91.7) (72.3) (66.0) (141.3) (93.4) (327.3) (414.1) (688.7) (735.8) 18.8% 18.5% 18.8% 19.2% 159.4 200.6 376.7 267.9 9.2% 9.0% 10.3% 7.0% (51.4) (58.5) (104.7) (103.0) 6.3 2.1 (8.5) (6.1) 114.3 144.2 263.5 158.8 (28.5) (41.5) (66.5) (60.0) 24.9% 28.7% 25.2% 37.7% 85.8 102.7 197.0 98.8 1.0 1.4 1.4 0.9 86.8 $ 104.1 $ 198.4 $ 99.7 Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 0.46 $ 0.58 $ 1.04 $ 0.66 Diluted Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 0.46 $ 0.54 $ 1.04 $ 0.61 Basic 189.8 177.3 190.3 149.6 Diluted 190.2 191.5 190.8 162.2 13 Income statement (cont.) Appendix A ( 2 of 2) WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months ended Three Months ended For the For the June June Six Months Six Months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Information Freight Net Sales $ 1,204.7 $ 1,526.3 $ 2,505.7 $ 2,441.8 Freight Income from Operations $ 141.5 $ 167.5 $ 303.2 $ 248.4 Freight Operating Margin 11.7% 11.0% 12.1% 10.2% Transit Net Sales $ 532.7 $ 710.0 $ 1,161.6 $ 1,388.1 Transit Income from Operations $ 40.2 $ 62.6 $ 108.8 $ 122.5 Transit Operating Margin 7.5% 8.8% 9.4% 8.8% Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Freight Total $ 17,969.8 $ 18,099.6 Transit Total 3,432.8 3,431.3 Wabtec Total $ 21,402.6 $ 21,530.9 Freight 12-Month $ 3,681.8 $ 3,819.0 Transit 12-Month 1,648.9 1,801.0 Wabtec 12-Month $ 5,330.7 $ 5,620.0 14 Balance sheet Appendix B WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 In millions Cash and cash equivalents $ 587.9 $ 604.2 Receivables, net 1,410.3 1,663.9 Inventories 1,799.5 1,773.1 Current assets - other 172.0 150.9 Total current assets 3,969.7 4,192.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,612.4 1,655.8 Goodwill 8,309.9 8,360.6 Other intangibles, net 3,935.4 4,104.0 Other long term assets 638.0 631.7 Total assets $ 18,465.4 $ 18,944.2 Current liabilities $ 3,483.2 $ 3,258.0 Long-term debt 3,768.7 4,333.6 Long-term liabilities - other 1,332.9 1,359.0 Total liabilities 8,584.8 8,950.6 Shareholders' equity 9,845.6 9,956.5 Non-controlling interest 35.0 37.1 Total shareholders' equity 9,880.6 9,993.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,465.4 $ 18,944.2 15 Cash flow Appendix C WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 In millions Net cash provided by operating activities $ 228.6 $ 443.8 Net cash used for investing activities (98.2) (3,040.4) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (123.5) 726.1 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates (23.2) (10.6) Decrease in cash (16.3) (1,881.1) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 604.2 2,342.4 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 587.9 $ 461.3 16 EPS and non-GAAP Reconciliation Appendix D (1 of 2) Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Second Quarter 2020 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 1,737.4 $ 486.7 $ (327.3) $ 159.4 $ (45.1) $ (28.5) $ 85.8 $ 1.0 $ 86.8 $ 0.46 Restructuring & Transaction costs - 17.2 13.4 30.6 - (7.7) 22.9 - 22.9 $ 0.12 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 72.3 72.3 - (18.0) 54.3 - 54.3 $ 0.29 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 0.3 (0.1) 0.2 - 0.2 $ - Adjusted Results $ 1,737.4 $ 503.9 $ (241.6) $ 262.3 $ (44.8) $ (54.3) $ 163.2 $ 1.0 $ 164.2 $ 0.87 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 190.2 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Q2 Year-to-Date 2020 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 3,667.3 $ 1,065.4 $ (688.7) $ 376.7 $ (113.2) $ (66.5) $ 197.0 $ 1.4 $ 198.4 $ 1.04 Restructuring & Transaction costs - 18.6 28.9 47.5 - (12.0) 35.5 - 35.5 $ 0.19 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 141.3 141.3 - (35.6) 105.7 - 105.7 $ 0.55 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 14.1 (3.6) 10.5 - 10.5 $ 0.05 Adjusted Results $ 3,667.3 $ 1,084.0 $ (518.5) $ 565.5 $ (99.1) $ (117.7) $ 348.7 $ 1.4 $ 350.1 $ 1.83 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 190.8 17 EPS and non-GAAP Reconciliation Appendix D (2 of 2) Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Second Quarter 2019 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,236.3 $ 614.7 $ (414.1) $ 200.6 $ (56.4) $ (41.5) $ 102.7 $ 1.4 $ 104.1 $ 0.54 Restructuring & Transaction costs - - 31.6 31.6 3.5 (8.5) 26.6 - 26.6 $ 0.14 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 66.0 66.0 - (16.0) 50.0 - 50.0 $ 0.26 One-time PPA - 89.0 - 89.0 - (21.5) 67.5 - 67.5 $ 0.35 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 1.2 (0.2) 1.0 - 1.0 $ 0.01 Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - 5.7 5.7 - 5.7 $ 0.03 Adjusted Results $ 2,236.3 $ 703.7 $ (316.5) $ 387.2 $ (51.7) $ (82.0) $ 253.5 $ 1.4 $ 254.9 $ 1.33 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 191.5 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Q2 Year-to-Date 2019 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 3,829.9 $ 1,003.7 $ (735.8) $ 267.9 $ (109.1) $ (60.0) $ 98.8 $ 0.9 $ 99.7 $ 0.61 Restructuring & Transaction costs - - 90.3 90.3 17.9 (26.2) 82.0 - 82.0 $ 0.50 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 93.4 93.4 - (22.6) 70.8 - 70.8 $ 0.44 One-time PPA - 169.0 - 169.0 - (40.9) 128.1 - 128.1 $ 0.79 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 13.8 (3.3) 10.5 - 10.5 $ 0.06 Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - 23.7 23.7 - 23.7 $ 0.15 Adjusted Results $ 3,829.9 $ 1,172.7 $ (552.1) $ 620.6 $ (77.4) $ (129.3) $ 413.9 $ 0.9 $ 414.8 $ 2.55 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 18 162.2 EBITDA reconciliation Appendix E Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2020 Q2 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $159.4 $6.3 $116.4 $282.1 $30.6 $312.7 Wabtec Corporation 2020 Q2 Year-to-Date EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $376.7 ($8.5) $230.8 $599.0 $47.5 $646.5 Wabtec Corporation 2019 Q2 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $200.6 $2.1 $107.9 $310.6 $120.6 $431.2 Wabtec Corporation 2019 Q2 Year-to-Date EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $267.9 ($6.1) $162.5 $424.3 $259.3 $683.6 19 Sales by product line Appendix F WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION SALES BY PRODUCT LINE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, In millions 2020 2019 Freight Segment Equipment $ 334.9 $ 531.4 Components 195.5 279.5 Digital Electronics 165.5 159.0 Services 508.8 556.4 Total Freight Segment 1,204.7 1,526.3 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 227.3 $ 335.6 Aftermarket 305.4 374.4 Total Transit Segment 532.7 710.0 Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2020 2019 Freight Segment Equipment $ 742.9 $ 798.5 Components 415.9 574.7 Digital Electronics 339.1 280.8 Services 1,007.8 787.8 Total Freight Segment 2,505.7 2,441.8 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 514.3 $ 662.9 Aftermarket 647.3 725.2 Total Transit Segment 1,161.6 1,388.1 20 Segment Appendix G (1 of 2) reconciliation WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Freight Segment Reported Income from Operations $ 141.5 $ 167.5 $ 303.2 $ 248.4 Freight Segment Reported Margin 11.7% 11.0% 12.1% 10.2% One-time PPA - 89.0 - 169.0 Restructuring & Transaction costs 19.9 11.0 34.7 16.2 Non-cash Amortization expense 67.5 61.0 131.6 83.6 Freight Segment Adjusted Income from Operations $ 228.9 $ 328.5 $ 469.5 $ 517.2 Freight Segment Adjusted Margin 19.0% 21.5% 18.7% 21.2% Transit Segment Reported Income from Operations $ 40.2 $ 62.6 $ 108.8 $ 122.5 Transit Segment Reported Margin 7.5% 8.8% 9.4% 8.8% Restructuring & Transaction costs 6.3 2.0 7.4 3.0 Non-cash Amortization expense 4.8 5.0 9.7 9.8 Transit Segment Adjusted Income from Operations $ 51.3 $ 69.6 $ 125.9 $ 135.3 Transit Segment Adjusted Margin 9.6% 9.8% 10.8% 9.7% 21 Segment reconciliation (cont.) Appendix G (2 of 2) WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) 2019 In millions First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Freight Segment Reported Income from Operations $ 80.9 $ 167.5 $ 155.3 $ 239.2 $ 642.9 Freight Segment Reported Margin 8.8% 11.0% 11.7% 14.3% 11.8% One-time PPA 80.0 89.0 16.0 - 185.0 Restructuring & Transaction costs 5.2 11.0 35.5 14.9 66.6 Non-cash Amortization expense 22.6 61.0 74.7 60.0 218.3 Freight Segment Adjusted Income from Operations $ 188.7 $ 328.5 $ 281.5 $ 314.1 $ 1,112.8 Freight Segment Adjusted Margin 20.6% 21.5% 21.1% 18.8% 20.5% Transit Segment Reported Income from Operations $ 59.9 $ 62.6 $ 52.9 $ 39.0 $ 214.4 Transit Segment Reported Margin 8.8% 8.8% 7.9% 5.6% 7.8% Restructuring & Transaction costs 1.0 2.0 4.3 10.7 18.0 Non-cash Amortization expense 4.8 5.0 4.8 5.5 20.1 Transit Segment Adjusted Income from Operations $ 65.7 $ 69.6 $ 62.0 $ 55.2 $ 252.5 Transit Segment Adjusted Margin 9.7% 9.8% 9.3% 7.9% 9.2% 22 Attachments Original document

