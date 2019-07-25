Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : Wabtec Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today the appointments of Rafael Santana, the Company’s president and CEO, and Ann Klee, long-time GE Vice President of Environment, Health and Safety, to its Board of Directors. Santana’s election was effective July 1. Klee is expected to join the Board in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We are pleased to have Rafael and Ann join our Board and look forward to their contributions as we continue to grow the business,” said Wabtec Executive Chairman Al Neupaver. “Both directors are significant assets to the Board, and their experience and insights will help Wabtec bring increased value to our shareholders, customers, employees and the industries we serve.”

Santana, 47, recently assumed the role of Wabtec president and CEO on July 1, 2019. He joined the Company in February following the merger with GE Transportation, where he served as president and CEO of the General Electric unit. Santana brings roughly 25 years of global leadership experience to this post, including more than 10 years in the transportation industry. He has a proven track record of transforming businesses while delivering profitable growth. While leading GE Transportation, he significantly expanded the company’s regional footprint and built strong overhaul and modernization capabilities and backlog through multi-year programs.

"It’s an honor to join Wabtec’s Board and collaborate with our other directors to expand the Company’s reach, leading technology position and performance," said Santana. "This is a strong company well positioned to deliver innovative solutions, lead the transportation industry and capitalize on growth opportunities, and I am excited to be part of this effort.”

Klee, 58, brings more than 30 years of experience in environmental and energy law and policy to her Board post. She will be retiring from her current role as GE’s Vice President of Environment, Health and Safety in late September. In this role, she is responsible for global EHS compliance, environmental litigation, and advising business leaders on environmental policy. She is recognized as an expert in Environment, Social and Governance issues. Prior to GE, she was a partner and co-chair of the Environmental and Natural Resources Group of Crowell & Moring LLP, as well as held several senior positions in the Bush Administration, including General Counsel of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Counselor and Special Assistant to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“I am truly excited to join the Wabtec Board and work along an esteemed team of leaders to further strengthen the portfolio, unlock new opportunities for customers, shareholders and employees, and help Wabtec achieve its full potential,” said Klee.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly-engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Wabtec has approximately 27,000 employees in facilities throughout the world. Visit the company’s new website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.

