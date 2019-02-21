Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : Wabtec Set to Join S&P 500 and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB) will replace The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASD: GT) in the S&P 500, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will replace Wabtec in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday February 27. S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is spinning off its holdings of Transportation Systems Holdings Inc. to shareholders. Immediately following the distribution, Transportation Systems Holdings is being acquired by Wabtec in a transaction expected to be completed on February 26, pending final conditions. After the transaction, Wabtec will be more representative of the large-cap market space. Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more representative of the mid-cap market space. General Electric will remain in the S&P 500 and 100.

Wabtec manufactures and supplies technology-based products and components for freight and passenger rail, transit, power generation, off-highway equipment and industrial markets. Headquartered in Wilmerding, PA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Sub-Industry index.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products. Headquartered in Akron, OH, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Tires & Rubber Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – February 27, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Wabtec Industrials Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks DELETED Goodyear Tire & Rubber Consumer Discretionary Tires & Rubber

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 27, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Goodyear Tire & Rubber Consumer Discretionary Tires & Rubber DELETED Wabtec Industrials Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

