WestJet Airlines : scales back 2019 capacity growth, beats on profit

Canada's second-largest carrier is aiming to grow its share of higher-paying passengers by introducing fees for perks like priority boarding and added legroom, while introducing business-class service this year on its new Boeing Dreamliners.

Its premium economy cabin revenue surged 70 percent in 2018.

Shares jumped 3.42 percent to C$20.89 in morning trading in Toronto.

The Calgary-based airline said it would increase capacity by between 6 percent and 8 percent in 2019, fueled by new flights on its Dreamliners and budget carrier Swoop. That's down from earlier guidance of 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent growth.

WestJet expects system-wide capacity to grow between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent during the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue per available seat mile - an industry measure of how much the airline makes from each seat on the plane - rose almost 1 percent to C$14.72 in the fourth quarter. WestJet does not break out revenues for premium economy or business travel but revenue from customers grew 7 percent, while total revenue increased 6.6 percent to C$1.19 billion ($906.39 million).

The company earned 26 Canadian cents a share in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That was double analyst estimates of 13 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net profit, however, dipped to C$29.2 million from C$47.8 million a year earlier, reflecting pressure on airlines from a rise in fuel costs over the past year.

WestJet's fuel costs surged 20.3 percent in the quarter, pushing operating expenses higher by about 10 percent to C$1.15 billion ($877.39 million).

The company has faced tough domestic competition and the threat of a strike by its recently unionized pilots, factors which have dragged down its stock by 32 percent over the past 12 months.

($1 = 1.3129 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel and Bernadette Baum)