Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  WestJet Airlines Ltd.    WJA   CA9604105044

WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. (WJA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WestJet Airlines : scales back 2019 capacity growth, beats on profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 10:18am EST
Snow covered mountains are seen under the wing of a WestJet commercial flight on route from Vancouver to Calgary

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would scale back capacity growth during 2019 as it faces competition from rivals and weaker economic conditions, after the Canadian carrier beat analyst estimates for profit in the fourth quarter.

Canada's second-largest carrier is aiming to grow its share of higher-paying passengers by introducing fees for perks like priority boarding and added legroom, while introducing business-class service this year on its new Boeing Dreamliners.

Its premium economy cabin revenue surged 70 percent in 2018.

Shares jumped 3.42 percent to C$20.89 in morning trading in Toronto.

The Calgary-based airline said it would increase capacity by between 6 percent and 8 percent in 2019, fueled by new flights on its Dreamliners and budget carrier Swoop. That's down from earlier guidance of 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent growth.

WestJet expects system-wide capacity to grow between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent during the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue per available seat mile - an industry measure of how much the airline makes from each seat on the plane - rose almost 1 percent to C$14.72 in the fourth quarter. WestJet does not break out revenues for premium economy or business travel but revenue from customers grew 7 percent, while total revenue increased 6.6 percent to C$1.19 billion ($906.39 million).

The company earned 26 Canadian cents a share in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That was double analyst estimates of 13 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net profit, however, dipped to C$29.2 million from C$47.8 million a year earlier, reflecting pressure on airlines from a rise in fuel costs over the past year.

WestJet's fuel costs surged 20.3 percent in the quarter, pushing operating expenses higher by about 10 percent to C$1.15 billion ($877.39 million).

The company has faced tough domestic competition and the threat of a strike by its recently unionized pilots, factors which have dragged down its stock by 32 percent over the past 12 months.

($1 = 1.3129 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel and Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTJET AIRLINES LTD.
10:18aWESTJET AIRLINES : scales back 2019 capacity growth, beats on profit
RE
07:14aWESTJET AIRLINES : reports $29.2M Q4 profit, down from $47.8M a year ago
AQ
06:31aWESTJET AIRLINES : reports fourth quarter and full year results
AQ
01/31WESTJET AIRLINES : Media Advisory - WestJet warning public of ongoing phone scam
AQ
01/30WESTJET AIRLINES : Announces Nonstop Service from Austin to Calgary
AQ
01/28WESTJET AIRLINES : adds three weekly flights between St. John's and Edmonton
AQ
01/28WESTJET AIRLINES : puts Portland and Austin on Alberta's map
AQ
01/28WESTJET AIRLINES : announces a hot 2019 summer schedule
AQ
01/25WESTJET AIRLINES : facing flight delays, cancellations, from disruptions at U.S...
RE
01/25WESTJET AIRLINES : facing flight delays, cancellations, from disruptions at U.S...
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 4 730 M
EBIT 2018 138 M
Net income 2018 76,3 M
Debt 2018 1 457 M
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 29,67
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 2 302 M
Chart WESTJET AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
WestJet Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTJET AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ed Sims President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clive J. Beddoe Chairman
Jeffrey L. Martin Chief Operating Officer
Harry Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Craig Maccubbin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD.12.22%1 755
DELTA AIR LINES0.88%34 514
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC5.84%24 146
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.57%17 054
AIR CHINA LTD.7.46%16 620
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%14 514
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.