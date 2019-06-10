Royal Building Products : Announces Acquisition of DaVinci Roofscapes

Royal Building Products (USA), Inc. today announced that it has
completed the acquisition of DaVinci Roofscapes, L.L.C. DaVinci™ began
in 1999 and holds a leadership position as a supplier of premium
composite roofing and siding. The company operates out of Lenexa,
Kansas. Its products, which will continue to be sold under the DaVinci
brand, will complement the existing premium products like Celect®,
Zuri® and Cedar Renditions™ available from Royal Building
Products.
“We are very excited about the addition of DaVinci, which brings an
impressive business with a strong leadership position in the composite
roofing industry,” said Scott Szwejbka, vice president – exteriors.
“DaVinci has an outstanding reputation for meeting customer needs with
superior technology, product quality, and operating excellence. We are
pleased to welcome this talented team into the Westlake family.”
About Royal Building Products
Royal
Building Products, a Westlake Chemical company (NYSE: WLK),
manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home remodeling,
building and construction markets. For nearly 50 years, the company’s
commitment to quality, innovation and customer relationships has
attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building professionals,
homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors to its products. With
operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal Building
Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction
industries a broad range of innovative products including siding, trim,
accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings and decking. For more
information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn
and Instagram
and “Like” us on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005052/en/