Westlake Chemical Corporation

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report  
News 
News

Royal Building Products : Announces Acquisition of DaVinci Roofscapes

06/10/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Royal Building Products (USA), Inc. today announced that it has completed the acquisition of DaVinci Roofscapes, L.L.C. DaVinci™ began in 1999 and holds a leadership position as a supplier of premium composite roofing and siding. The company operates out of Lenexa, Kansas. Its products, which will continue to be sold under the DaVinci brand, will complement the existing premium products like Celect®, Zuri® and Cedar Renditions™ available from Royal Building Products.

“We are very excited about the addition of DaVinci, which brings an impressive business with a strong leadership position in the composite roofing industry,” said Scott Szwejbka, vice president – exteriors. “DaVinci has an outstanding reputation for meeting customer needs with superior technology, product quality, and operating excellence. We are pleased to welcome this talented team into the Westlake family.”

About Royal Building Products

Royal Building Products, a Westlake Chemical company (NYSE: WLK), manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home remodeling, building and construction markets. For nearly 50 years, the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer relationships has attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors to its products. With operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal Building Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction industries a broad range of innovative products including siding, trim, accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings and decking. For more information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 595 M
EBIT 2019 1 025 M
Net income 2019 688 M
Debt 2019 1 560 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 11,19
P/E ratio 2020 8,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 8 162 M
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Investor Relations Contact
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.08%7 655
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%89 445
AIR LIQUIDE7.79%54 549
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD12.02%35 565
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-4.74%28 771
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 745
