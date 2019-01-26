Westlake Chemical : 01/25/2019 Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution

Log in
01/26/2019 | 02:54am EST
  • $0.4328 cents per unit distribution declared payable on February 20, 2019

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 25, 2019-- The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the 'Partnership') (NYSE:WLKP) declared today a distribution of $0.4328 per unit, representing a 2.9% increase from the third quarter 2018 distribution. This is the eighteenth quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) closing on August 4, 2014. The distribution will be payable on February 20, 2019, to unit holders of record on February 5, 2019.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 18.3% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005505/en/

Source: Westlake Chemical Partners

Media Relations - Ben Ederington - 713.585.2900
Investor Relations - Steve Bender - 713.585.2900

Disclaimer

Westlake Chemical Corporation published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 07:53:04 UTC
