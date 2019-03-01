Log in
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
Westlake Chemical : 03/01/2019 Westlake Chemical Partners LP Filed Annual Report

03/01/2019 | 06:34pm EST

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 1, 2019-- Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) (the 'Partnership') announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2019. A copy of this 10-K may be found on the Partnership's website, www.wlkpartners.com, by selecting the 'Investor Relations' tab, then 'SEC 10-K Filings.'

Unitholders of the Partnership may receive a hard copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. Requests should be submitted in writing to Westlake Chemical Partners LP - 2018 Form 10-K, 2801 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 600, Houston, TX 77056.

About Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 18.3% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005428/en/

Source: Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Media Relations - Ben Ederington - 713.585.2900
Investor Relations - Steve Bender - 713.585.2900

Disclaimer

Westlake Chemical Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 23:33:08 UTC
