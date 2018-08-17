Westlake Chemical : Announces Expansion of Existing Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) on
Friday, August 17, 2018, authorized the company to repurchase an
additional $150 million of shares of its common stock under its existing
share repurchase program. As of August 17, 2018, approximately 6.5
million shares of common stock had been acquired at an aggregate
purchase price of approximately $360 million under the program. After
this expansion of the size of the program, and as of the same date, an
aggregate of approximately $290 million will be available for purchase
under the program.
This expansion is effective immediately. Repurchases under this program
will be made through the open market or in privately negotiated
transactions. Decisions regarding the amount and the timing of purchases
under the program will be influenced by the company’s cash on hand, the
company’s cash flow from operations, general market conditions and other
factors. The program may be discontinued by the Board of Directors at
any time.
The statements in this release that are not historical facts,
including statements regarding future repurchases of common stock, are
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject
to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ
materially, based on factors including, but not limited to: general
economic and business conditions; the cyclical nature of the chemical
industry; availability, cost and volatility of raw materials and
utilities, including natural gas and natural gas liquids from shale
production; the price of crude oil; uncertainties associated with the
United States and worldwide economies, including those due to global
economic and financial conditions; governmental regulatory actions,
including environmental regulation and changes in trade policies;
political unrest; industry production capacity and operating rates; the
supply/demand balance for Westlake's products; competitive products and
pricing pressures; access to capital markets; technological
developments; the effect and results of litigation and settlements of
litigation; operating interruptions; and other risk factors. For more
detailed information about the factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially, please refer to Westlake's Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the SEC
in February 2018.
About Westlake Chemical Corporation
Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and
supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with
headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes:
ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative
products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) suspension and specialty resins, PVC
compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings
and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more
information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.
