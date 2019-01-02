Westlake Chemical : Closes Purchase of NAKAN PVC Compounding Solutions Business

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today completed the previously
announced acquisition of NAKAN™, a global compounding solutions business.
NAKAN’s products are used in a wide-variety of applications, including
in the automotive, building and construction, and medical industries.
“The combination of NAKAN with Westlake’s existing compounding business
represents an excellent strategic fit. It will allow us to expand our
compounding business globally and add important specialty products and
technology to our existing portfolio,” said Albert Chao, president and
chief executive officer of Westlake Chemical Corporation. “NAKAN brings
an impressive business with an outstanding reputation for meeting
customer needs with superior technology, product quality, and operating
excellence. We are pleased to welcome their talented team into the
Westlake family of companies.”
With this combination, Westlake’s compounding business now has
facilities worldwide in China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico,
Spain, the United States and Vietnam, as well as a world-class research
facility in France and several application laboratories.
About Westlake Chemical Corporation
Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and
supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with
headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes:
ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative
products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and PVC
building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty
components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit
the company's website at www.westlake.com.
About NAKAN
NAKAN is a global leader in PVC, TPE and TPO compounds for selected
markets: Automotive Industry, Healthcare, Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Building and Construction. The wide range of Nakan products includes
rigid and flexible grades for extrusion, injection, pressing and
roto-molding: a full set of possibilities for manufacturers and
end-users to answer any specific application. For more information,
visit the company’s website at www.nakan.com.
