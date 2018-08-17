Westlake Chemical Corporation : Announces 19 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

$0.2500 cents per share dividend declared payable on September 12, 2018

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2500 per share, an increase of 19 percent from the $.2100 per share in the second quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable on September 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 28, 2018.

This is the 56th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005427/en/