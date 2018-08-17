Log in
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION (WLK)

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION (WLK)
My previous session
News 
News

Westlake Chemical Corporation : Announces 19 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

08/17/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

$0.2500 cents per share dividend declared payable on September 12, 2018

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2500 per share, an increase of 19 percent from the $.2100 per share in the second quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable on September 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 28, 2018.

This is the 56th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 695 M
EBIT 2018 1 649 M
Net income 2018 1 172 M
Debt 2018 1 355 M
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 10,81
P/E ratio 2019 10,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 12 172 M
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Investor Relations Contact
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-9.01%12 666
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%99 032
AIR LIQUIDE1.05%51 392
PRAXAIR-0.03%44 672
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES1.48%43 441
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-10.37%41 377
