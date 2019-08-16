Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Westlake Chemical Corporation    WLK

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westlake Chemical Corporation : Announces Five Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

$0.2625 cents per share dividend declared payable on September 11, 2019

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2625 per share, an increase of 5 percent from the $0.2500 per share in the second quarter of 2019. This dividend will be payable on September 11, 2019, to stockholders of record on August 27, 2019.

This is the 60th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck, roofing and film. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
05:15pWESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Announces Five Percent Increase in Quarterly Div..
BU
08/06WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
08/06WESTLAKE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/23WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/17WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
07/11WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation ..
AQ
07/10WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes
BU
07/10WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/10WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 436 M
EBIT 2019 785 M
Net income 2019 458 M
Debt 2019 1 822 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 7 773 M
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 72,13  $
Last Close Price 61,25  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Investor Relations Contact
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-7.84%7 773
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%83 189
AIR LIQUIDE12.03%57 412
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%57 412
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD27.37%41 677
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-12.70%24 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group