Westlake Chemical Corporation : Announces Five Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

$0.2625 cents per share dividend declared payable on September 11, 2019

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2625 per share, an increase of 5 percent from the $0.2500 per share in the second quarter of 2019. This dividend will be payable on September 11, 2019, to stockholders of record on August 27, 2019.

This is the 60th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck, roofing and film. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

