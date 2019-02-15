Westlake Chemical Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)
declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2500 per share.
This dividend will be payable on March 13, 2019, to stockholders of
record on February 27, 2019.
This is the 58th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has
declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.
About Westlake Chemical Corporation
Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and
supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with
headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes:
ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative
products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and PVC
building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty
components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit
the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005570/en/