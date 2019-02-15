Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Westlake Chemical Corporation    WLK

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westlake Chemical Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:06pm EST

- $0.2500 cents per share dividend declared payable on March 13, 2019

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2500 per share. This dividend will be payable on March 13, 2019, to stockholders of record on February 27, 2019.

This is the 58th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
05:06pWESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/14WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/05WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 02/05/2019 Westlake Chemical Announces Fourth Quarter and Fu..
PU
02/05WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 02/05/2019 Westlake Chemical Partners Announce Fourth Quarte..
PU
02/05WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2018 Con..
BU
01/26WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 01/25/2019 Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Fourth Qu..
PU
01/15WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : OpenGate Capital Completes Sale Of NAKAN To Westlake Chemica..
AQ
01/02WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
01/02WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Closes Purchase of NAKAN PVC Compounding Solutions Business
BU
2018WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Royal® Building Products Unveils Its 2019 Exterior Color Tre..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 729 M
EBIT 2018 1 560 M
Net income 2018 1 080 M
Debt 2018 1 536 M
Yield 2018 1,15%
P/E ratio 2018 9,35
P/E ratio 2019 9,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 10 049 M
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 85,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Investor Relations Contact
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.58%10 049
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%99 200
AIR LIQUIDE-2.26%51 385
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD14.19%36 723
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES0.90%33 117
GIVAUDAN8.08%22 581
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.