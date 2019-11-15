Log in
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
11/15/2019 | 04:41pm EST

$0.2625 cents per share dividend declared payable on December 10, 2019

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2625 per share for the third quarter of 2019. This dividend will be payable on December 10, 2019, to stockholders of record on November 26, 2019.

This is the 61st successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with its headquarters in Houston. Highly integrated along our olefins and vinyls product chains, the company produces: ethylene; polyethylene; propylene; styrene; chlor-alkali and derivative products; PVC suspension and specialty resins; PVC compounds; building products including pipe, fittings and specialty components, decking, roofing, siding, trim and molding, and window lineals; and PVC film. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 183 M
EBIT 2019 765 M
Net income 2019 464 M
Debt 2019 2 310 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 9 310 M
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 70,81  $
Last Close Price 72,54  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Investor Relations Contact
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.63%9 310
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%74 157
AIR LIQUIDE21.16%61 986
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.15.30%31 967
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP67.45%20 962
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 426
