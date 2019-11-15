Westlake Chemical Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

$0.2625 cents per share dividend declared payable on December 10, 2019

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2625 per share for the third quarter of 2019. This dividend will be payable on December 10, 2019, to stockholders of record on November 26, 2019.

This is the 61st successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with its headquarters in Houston. Highly integrated along our olefins and vinyls product chains, the company produces: ethylene; polyethylene; propylene; styrene; chlor-alkali and derivative products; PVC suspension and specialty resins; PVC compounds; building products including pipe, fittings and specialty components, decking, roofing, siding, trim and molding, and window lineals; and PVC film. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005497/en/