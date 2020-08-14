Log in
Westlake Chemical Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/14/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

$0.2700 cents per share dividend declared payable on September 9, 2020

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2700 per share for the second quarter of 2020. This dividend will be payable on September 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 25, 2020.

This is the 64th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from packaging and healthcare products to automotive and consumer goods, to building and construction products. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 386 M - -
Net income 2020 269 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 7 674 M 7 674 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 430
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,86 $
Last Close Price 60,10 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Michael J. Graff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-14.33%7 674
AIR LIQUIDE12.28%79 036
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.43%71 034
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.14%29 816
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-26.98%23 032
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.17.23%18 852
Categories
