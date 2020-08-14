Westlake Chemical Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

$0.2700 cents per share dividend declared payable on September 9, 2020

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2700 per share for the second quarter of 2020. This dividend will be payable on September 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 25, 2020.

This is the 64th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from packaging and healthcare products to automotive and consumer goods, to building and construction products. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

