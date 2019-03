Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK), today announced the company has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), an organization launched in January 2019 to advance solutions to eliminate plastic waste in the environment, especially in the ocean.

“Westlake is pleased to have joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as part of our long-standing commitment to sustainability,” said Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer, Westlake Chemical Corporation. “With our core value of being a good corporate citizen, we are committed to being a leader in sustainable practices and a responsible environmental steward.”

Blending its chemical capabilities with a strong, downstream building products business, Westlake delivers life-enhancing products that benefit lives every day. From polyethylene that is used daily in food packaging, to vinyl pipe that is used to deliver clean drinking water and irrigate fields, to caustic soda that is used in pulp and paper manufacturing like carton boxes, our products make a difference in the world.

About the Alliance to End Plastic Waste

AEPW is a not-for-profit organization, partnering with the finance community, government and civil society, including environmental and economic development NGOs. The Alliance is made up of about 30 companies that have committed more than $1 billion, with the goal of investing $1.5 billion over the next five years to help end plastic waste in the environment. The Alliance will develop, deploy and bring to scale solutions that will minimize and manage plastic waste and promote solutions for used plastics, including reuse, recovery, and recycling plastic to keep it out of the environment. For more information, please visit www.endplasticwaste.org.

About Westlake

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.

