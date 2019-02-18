Westlake Chemical : Royal® Building Products Inspires Pros to “Build Royal™” with New Colors, Innovative Products and Brand Positioning at International Builders' Show

New “Build Royal” booth design will highlight vinyl and composite siding additions, a range of trim products and Zuri Premium Decking

Royal® Building Products, a Westlake company and leading manufacturer of exterior building products, will exhibit several new products and color options, as well as its new “Build Royal™” branding and booth design (#N913) at the 2019 NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19-21, 2019.

The new “Build Royal” positioning is an evolution of the Royal Building Products brand that focuses on the company’s design thought leadership, best-in-class manufacturing and industry-leading innovation in the exterior building products category. Royal has successfully launched a new interactive website that focuses on the consumer experience, professional resources and design trends. The brand has also updated its marketing materials for 2019 to reflect all of the brands under the “Build Royal” umbrella.

“This is an exciting time for Royal Building Products as we bring all our brands, including Exterior Portfolio®, Zuri® Premium Decking and Celect® Cellular Composite Siding, together under the ‘Build Royal’ portfolio for the first time,” said Steve Booz, vice president, marketing and product development, Royal Building Products. “We are much more than a siding company and we look forward to showcasing our latest product innovations, as well as colors and design trends, in our newly launched booth at the 2019 NAHB International Builders’ Show.”

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Celect Cellular Composite Siding by Royal

New in 2019, Royal has added a 7” Smooth Clapboard to the Celect line of cellular composite siding. Two new colors, Coastline and Castle Stone, have also been added. Celect Siding replicates the beauty and aesthetics of wood while remaining low maintenance and durable for a lifetime. All of Celect’s profiles—7” Clapboard, Board & Batten and 7” Shake—are now available in 15 fade-resistant colors and feature a patented interlocking seam design, which keeps moisture out and almost completely eliminate seams.

Royal will also showcase Celect Mounting Blocks, which are crafted from the same state-of-the-art cellular materials as Celect premium siding, and effortlessly combine form and function. Available Celect mounts include: Standard Mount, Recessed Split Mount, Universal Block, Gang Block, Electrical Mount and Gable Vent.

Royal Spec Series™ Trim

Designed to pair perfectly with Celect Siding, Spec Series Trim is a new lightweight and easy to install accessory featuring a 5/8” board-like appearance, 2” deep pocket and 3/4” pocket width. Spec Series Trim is equally well-suited to an array of siding including vinyl, fiber cement and engineered wood. It has a factory-finished resin coating and components are available in outside corner post, inside corner post and wide-faced trim.

Royal Building Products and Exterior Portfolio Vinyl Siding

Royal has added two new on-trend dark colors—Urban Bronze and Rockslide—to its vinyl siding and shake offerings. The products featured at IBS will include Estate™, Portsmouth™ Shake & Shingles and Haven® Insulated Siding. Exterior Portfolio adds four new colors in gray, blue and brown shades—Peppercorn, Metropolitan Gray, Nantucket and Polaris. Products featured at IBS 2019 will include CraneBoard® Solid Core Siding®, Market Square® and Portsmouth™ Shake & Shingles.

All Royal and Exterior Portfolio siding products are backed with an industry-leading warranty, as well as Chromatix™ technology color protection, which warrants the products to as low as three Hunter units of fade, keeping dark shades true. The Royal booth will also showcase its Triple 3-1/3” Soffit, which is available for both Exterior Portfolio and Royal lines.

Cedar Renditions™ by Royal® Design Series

New in 2019, Royal will add two new woodgrain colors—Timberline and Riverwood— and three new solid colors—Gray, Charcoal and Ironstone—to the Cedar Renditions Design Series of 6” aluminum siding profiles. Royal also launches a 4” profile to its Design Series.

The Cedar Renditions Design Series is perfect for accent siding and provides exceptional curb appeal without the maintenance or flammability issues of wood. LEED compliant and 100% recyclable, the Design Series combines durable, thicker gauge aluminum, wider board contemporary wood aesthetics and streamlined looks.

Royal Building Products PVC Column Wraps

Royal’s Column Wraps feature a unique “clam shell” design with three pre-assembled sides that surround the existing post for a seamless appearance. The fourth side is applied to enclose the entire column. Made from 100% cellular polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Royal’s Column Wraps are resistant to moisture, preventing issues found in traditional wood columns, such as warping, rotting and insect damage. The Column Wraps come ready-to-install in a white finish but can also be painted to complement a home’s exterior color palette. Launched in Spring 2018, Royal Column Wraps are available in Traditional, Craftsman and Builder styles.

Royal SurEdge™ Trimboard

SurEdge™ Trimboard can be used in countless ways to trim a home and add long-lasting beauty and value. It has precisely defined 90-degree corners that help amplify the curb appeal of a range of home styles—from Ranch to Colonial to Craftsman. Installation is seamless and clean thanks to the product’s perfectly square edges, and all of its building aesthetics come with the time-saving low maintenance of 100% cellular PVC.

Royal Conceal™ Trim System

Made for building professionals who appreciate easy installation and style-forward design, the Conceal system offers accessories to cover every seam and complement every kind of Royal siding and exterior material. Made from 100% cellular PVC, Conceal products have no exposed seams, are moisture and termite proof, and feature a “True Square” edge design for clean installation.

Royal Nickel Gap and Shiplap

Royal’s Nickel Gap and Shiplap products combine interior old world charm with the technology of cellular PVC to reduce moisture concerns, and can be installed vertically or horizontally in exterior and interior trim applications. The shiplap trend is timeless, easily achievable and has applications for nearly every room in the home, such as kitchen backsplashes, bathroom accent walls and mudroom hallways.

Royal® Shutters, Mounts & Vents

Royal Shutters, Mounts and Vents are easy to install and effortlessly complement a wide variety of siding, trim and mouldings—meeting the homeowner’s and contractor’s need for design, low-maintenance and durability.

Zuri® Premium Decking by Royal®

Zuri Premium Decking combines the natural beauty of exotic hardwood with unsurpassed durability and exceptionally low maintenance requirements to create a one-of-a-kind outdoor living environment. Zuri is available in Square Boards and in Grooved Boards, which offer a truly hidden fastener application with pre-threaded screws for fast installation. Zuri Grooved Boards are offered with a 3/32” spacing or a 3/16” gap.

All of the Zuri products are available in Chestnut, Walnut, Pecan, Brazilia and Weathered Gray, and are backed by a 25-year Color Fastness Warranty against color shifting. Throughout the duration of NAHB IBS 2019, attendees are also encouraged to visit Royal’s booth #N913 to learn more about Royal’s extensive product lines.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

This year, Royal Building Products has named Slatescape, a mid-tone, blue-gray, as its Exterior Color Trend of the Year. Evoking the hue of a storm-churned wave, Slatescape is a fresh take on the prominence of gray in current exterior color trends. This versatile shade works equally well with other soft neutrals, as it does with brighter punchier colors. The Slatescape tone has inspired colors which are available across several brands in the Royal Building Products’ portfolio of siding products, including Royal Vinyl Siding (Storm), Exterior Portfolio (Oceanside) and Celect Cellular Composite Siding (Coastline).

Design Tools

For those who want to “try it before they buy it,” Royal has five online design tools to provide contractors and homeowners with the ultimate exterior home design experience. Each design tool offers all product lines, profiles and colors, as well as product comparisons, larger images, expert designers’ top color combinations and preselected color palettes. The three siding design tools also include good, better and best trim options, as well.

Royal’s online design tools include:

LiveAbode™

A comprehensive guide for exterior design and outdoor living inspiration, LiveAbode is a Royal Building Products’ online publication that offers the latest trends, tips, DIYs and style advice for your home. Featuring content from Royal’s expert designers and regular contributors, LiveAbode is an unmatched resource for homeowners, designers and contractors throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About Royal Building Products

Royal Building Products, a Westlake Chemical company (NYSE: WLK), manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home remodeling, building and construction markets. For nearly 50 years, the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer relationships has attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors to its products. With operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal Building Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction industries a broad range of innovative products including siding, trim, accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings and decking. For more information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook.

