Westlake Chemical : Royal® Building Products Inspires Pros to “Build Royal™” with New Colors, Innovative Products and Brand Positioning at International Builders' Show

Royal®
Building Products, a Westlake company and leading manufacturer of
exterior building products, will exhibit several new products and color
options, as well as its new “Build Royal™” branding and booth design
(#N913) at the 2019 NAHB International Builders’ Show®
(IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19-21, 2019.
The new “Build Royal” positioning is an evolution of the Royal Building
Products brand that focuses on the company’s design thought leadership,
best-in-class manufacturing and industry-leading innovation in the
exterior building products category. Royal has successfully launched a
new interactive website that focuses on the consumer experience,
professional resources and design trends. The brand has also updated its
marketing materials for 2019 to reflect all of the brands under the
“Build Royal” umbrella.
“This is an exciting time for Royal Building Products as we bring all
our brands, including Exterior Portfolio®, Zuri®
Premium Decking and Celect® Cellular Composite Siding,
together under the ‘Build Royal’ portfolio for the first time,” said
Steve Booz, vice president, marketing and product development, Royal
Building Products. “We are much more than a siding company and we look
forward to showcasing our latest product innovations, as well as colors
and design trends, in our newly launched booth at the 2019 NAHB
International Builders’ Show.”
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
Celect Cellular Composite Siding by Royal
New in 2019, Royal has added a 7” Smooth Clapboard to the Celect line of
cellular composite siding. Two new colors, Coastline and Castle Stone,
have also been added. Celect Siding replicates the beauty and aesthetics
of wood while remaining low maintenance and durable for a lifetime. All
of Celect’s profiles—7” Clapboard, Board & Batten and 7” Shake—are now
available in 15 fade-resistant colors and feature a patented
interlocking seam design, which keeps moisture out and almost completely
eliminate seams.
Royal will also showcase Celect Mounting Blocks, which are crafted from
the same state-of-the-art cellular materials as Celect premium siding,
and effortlessly combine form and function. Available Celect mounts
include: Standard Mount, Recessed Split Mount, Universal Block, Gang
Block, Electrical Mount and Gable Vent.
Royal Spec Series™ Trim
Designed to pair perfectly with Celect Siding, Spec Series Trim is a new
lightweight and easy to install accessory featuring a 5/8” board-like
appearance, 2” deep pocket and 3/4” pocket width. Spec Series Trim is
equally well-suited to an array of siding including vinyl, fiber cement
and engineered wood. It has a factory-finished resin coating and
components are available in outside corner post, inside corner post and
wide-faced trim.
Royal Building Products and Exterior Portfolio Vinyl Siding
Royal has added two new on-trend dark colors—Urban Bronze and
Rockslide—to its vinyl siding and shake offerings. The products featured
at IBS will include Estate™, Portsmouth™ Shake & Shingles and Haven®
Insulated Siding. Exterior Portfolio adds four new colors in gray, blue
and brown shades—Peppercorn, Metropolitan Gray, Nantucket and Polaris.
Products featured at IBS 2019 will include CraneBoard® Solid
Core Siding®, Market Square® and Portsmouth™ Shake
& Shingles.
All Royal and Exterior Portfolio siding products are backed with an
industry-leading warranty, as well as Chromatix™ technology color
protection, which warrants the products to as low as three Hunter units
of fade, keeping dark shades true. The Royal booth will also showcase
its Triple 3-1/3” Soffit, which is available for both Exterior Portfolio
and Royal lines.
Cedar Renditions™ by Royal® Design Series
New in 2019, Royal will add two new woodgrain colors—Timberline and
Riverwood— and three new solid colors—Gray, Charcoal and Ironstone—to
the Cedar Renditions Design Series of 6” aluminum siding profiles. Royal
also launches a 4” profile to its Design Series.
The Cedar Renditions Design Series is perfect for accent siding and
provides exceptional curb appeal without the maintenance or flammability
issues of wood. LEED compliant and 100% recyclable, the Design Series
combines durable, thicker gauge aluminum, wider board contemporary wood
aesthetics and streamlined looks.
Royal Building Products PVC Column Wraps
Royal’s Column Wraps feature a unique “clam shell” design with three
pre-assembled sides that surround the existing post for a seamless
appearance. The fourth side is applied to enclose the entire column.
Made from 100% cellular polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Royal’s Column Wraps
are resistant to moisture, preventing issues found in traditional wood
columns, such as warping, rotting and insect damage. The Column Wraps
come ready-to-install in a white finish but can also be painted to
complement a home’s exterior color palette. Launched in Spring 2018,
Royal Column Wraps are available in Traditional, Craftsman and Builder
styles.
Royal SurEdge™ Trimboard
SurEdge™ Trimboard can be used in countless ways to trim a home and add
long-lasting beauty and value. It has precisely defined 90-degree
corners that help amplify the curb appeal of a range of home styles—from
Ranch to Colonial to Craftsman. Installation is seamless and clean
thanks to the product’s perfectly square edges, and all of its building
aesthetics come with the time-saving low maintenance of 100% cellular
PVC.
Royal Conceal™ Trim System
Made for building professionals who appreciate easy installation and
style-forward design, the Conceal system offers accessories to cover
every seam and complement every kind of Royal siding and exterior
material. Made from 100% cellular PVC, Conceal products have no exposed
seams, are moisture and termite proof, and feature a “True Square” edge
design for clean installation.
Royal Nickel Gap and Shiplap
Royal’s Nickel Gap and Shiplap products combine interior old world charm
with the technology of cellular PVC to reduce moisture concerns, and can
be installed vertically or horizontally in exterior and interior trim
applications. The shiplap trend is timeless, easily achievable and has
applications for nearly every room in the home, such as kitchen
backsplashes, bathroom accent walls and mudroom hallways.
Royal® Shutters, Mounts & Vents
Royal Shutters, Mounts and Vents are easy to install and effortlessly
complement a wide variety of siding, trim and mouldings—meeting the
homeowner’s and contractor’s need for design, low-maintenance and
durability.
Zuri® Premium Decking by Royal®
Zuri Premium Decking combines the natural beauty of exotic hardwood with
unsurpassed durability and exceptionally low maintenance requirements to
create a one-of-a-kind outdoor living environment. Zuri is available in
Square Boards and in Grooved Boards, which offer a truly hidden fastener
application with pre-threaded screws for fast installation. Zuri Grooved
Boards are offered with a 3/32” spacing or a 3/16” gap.
All of the Zuri products are available in Chestnut, Walnut, Pecan,
Brazilia and Weathered Gray, and are backed by a 25-year Color Fastness
Warranty against color shifting. Throughout the duration of NAHB IBS
2019, attendees are also encouraged to visit Royal’s booth #N913 to
learn more about Royal’s extensive product lines.
EXTERIOR DESIGN
This year, Royal Building Products has named Slatescape, a mid-tone,
blue-gray, as its Exterior Color Trend of the Year. Evoking the hue of a
storm-churned wave, Slatescape is a fresh take on the prominence of gray
in current exterior color trends. This versatile shade works equally
well with other soft neutrals, as it does with brighter punchier colors.
The Slatescape tone has inspired colors which are available across
several brands in the Royal Building Products’ portfolio of siding
products, including Royal Vinyl Siding (Storm), Exterior Portfolio
(Oceanside) and Celect Cellular Composite Siding (Coastline).
Design Tools
For those who want to “try it before they buy it,” Royal has five online
design tools to provide contractors and homeowners with the ultimate
exterior home design experience. Each design tool offers all product
lines, profiles and colors, as well as product comparisons, larger
images, expert designers’ top color combinations and preselected color
palettes. The three siding design tools also include good, better and
best trim options, as well.
Royal’s online design tools include:
LiveAbode™
A comprehensive guide for exterior design and outdoor living
inspiration, LiveAbode is a Royal Building Products’ online publication
that offers the latest trends, tips, DIYs and style advice for your
home. Featuring content from Royal’s expert designers and regular
contributors, LiveAbode is an unmatched resource for homeowners,
designers and contractors throughout the U.S. and Canada.
About Royal Building Products
Royal
Building Products, a Westlake Chemical company (NYSE: WLK),
manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home remodeling,
building and construction markets. For nearly 50 years, the company’s
commitment to quality, innovation and customer relationships has
attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building professionals,
homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors to its products. With
operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal Building
Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction
industries a broad range of innovative products including siding, trim,
accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings and decking. For more
information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn
and Instagram
and “Like” us on Facebook.
Disclaimer:
The information presented is made available solely for general
information purposes. All sales of Royal Building Products’ trim,
mouldings, siding, and other exterior building products are subject to
Royal Building Products’ standard terms and conditions of sale which are
available upon request. Royal Building Products makes no other warranty,
express or implied, including but not limited to any warranty of
merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Royal Building
Products and the Royal Building Products logo are registered trademarks
of Royal Building Products (USA) Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005243/en/