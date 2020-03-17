Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Westlake Chemical Corporation    WLK

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westlake Chemical : Royal® Building Products Launches 5” Smooth Clapboard Profile in Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and Celect® Canvas Unpainted Siding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:02am EDT

New 5” smooth panel features brushed finish with same high performance and low-maintenance benefits of the Celect® Cellular Composite Siding line

Royal® Building Products, a Westlake company and leading manufacturer of exterior building products, has announced the addition of 5” Smooth Clapboard offerings in Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and Celect® Canvas Unpainted Siding. The new siding products feature a smooth brushed finish and the same low-maintenance benefits as traditional Celect products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005074/en/

A picture of Royal Building Products 5” Smooth Clapboard siding. (Photo: Business Wire)

A picture of Royal Building Products 5” Smooth Clapboard siding. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Celect 5” Smooth Clapboard is available in 15 fade-resistant colors and features a patented interlocking seam design, which keeps moisture out and almost completely eliminates seams.

The new Celect Canvas 5” Smooth Clapboard profile is an unpainted version of Royal’s industry-leading cellular composite siding. Celect Canvas features the same brushstroke finish, woodgrain aesthetics and low-maintenance benefits as traditional Celect products, with the ability to customize the siding color using thousands of exterior vinyl-safe paint shades that fall within the recommended light reflectance value (LRV) rating of 50 and above.

In addition to delivering the sought-after smooth exterior aesthetic with distinct shadow lines, all the Celect Smooth products provide labor-saving benefits for the builder, protection and insulation from the elements and reduced maintenance requirements for homeowners.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our Celect Smooth offerings this year, with this new 5” profile in both pre-finished and unpainted versions,” said Steve Booz, vice president, marketing, Royal Building Products. “This has been a highly-anticipated addition to our portfolio of innovative exterior products and we are expecting a great response from architects, builders and remodelers.”

Celect Cellular Composite Siding and Celect Canvas Unpainted Siding are both backed by an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit RoyalBuildingProducts.com.

About Royal Building Products

Royal Building Products, a Westlake Chemical company (NYSE: WLK), manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home remodeling, building and construction markets. For 50 years, the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer relationships has attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors to its products. With operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal Building Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction industries a broad range of innovative products including siding, trim, accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings and decking. For more information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook.

Disclaimer:

The information presented is made available solely for general information purposes. All sales of Royal Building Products’ trim, mouldings, siding and other exterior building products are subject to Royal Building Products’ standard terms and conditions of sale which are available upon request. Royal Building Products makes no other warranty, express or implied, including but not limited to any warranty of merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Royal Building Products and the Royal Building Products logo are registered trademarks of Royal Building Products (USA) Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
09:02aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Royal® Building Products Launches 5” Smooth Clapboard ..
BU
02/27WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Royal® Building Products Launches Atlas Stone™ Composi..
BU
02/24WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/19WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Cedar Renditions™ by Royal® Named “Best of IBS&r..
BU
02/18WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
02/18WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Appoints Johnathan Zoeller Chief Accounting Officer
BU
02/18WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
02/18WESTLAKE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Result..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 168 M
EBIT 2020 799 M
Net income 2020 415 M
Debt 2020 2 398 M
Yield 2020 3,50%
P/E ratio 2020 9,28x
P/E ratio 2021 7,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 3 835 M
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 57,00  $
Last Close Price 29,87  $
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 90,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Investor Relations Contact
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-57.42%3 835
AIR LIQUIDE-21.38%52 183
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.34%49 555
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-24.46%19 054
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-4.39%15 432
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-18.41%13 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group