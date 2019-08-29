Log in
Westlake Chemical : Royal® Building Products Partners with Alexandria Moulding for Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and Trim & Mouldings Distribution

08/29/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Royal partnership with Alexandria Moulding will now include the Professional Channel

Royal® Building Products, a Westlake Company, today announced that the company is expanding its relationship with Alexandria Moulding, a division of U.S. Lumber, as a preferred distributor of Royal® Trim & Mouldings and Celect® Cellular Composite Siding by Royal® across Canada to the professional channels. Alexandria Moulding is a leading global moulding manufacturer and distributor of wood and wood composite mouldings, and related products. Royal® has previously worked with Alexandria Moulding in Canada to distribute to retail partners only.

“After establishing an excellent partnership with Alexandria Moulding to distribute to our retail partners, we are pleased to further expand this partnership to include the professional channels,” stated Scott Szwejbka, vice president of Royal Building Products. “Their dedication to quality and commitment to client service allows us to strengthen our product offerings in Canada to professionals.”

“We are very excited about expanding our partnership with Royal to the professional channels,” said Donna Gerrits, vice president of sales for Canada for Alexandria Moulding. “We carefully choose our product lines and work diligently to create true partnerships with our customers by providing them with the finest products, training, product knowledge and service in the industry.”

Alexandria Moulding services the North American market from coast to coast and exports products on a global scale. The company’s customer base includes retail chain stores, lumberyards, buying groups, wholesalers, industrial clients, prehung door facilities, as well as exporters and consolidators. For more information, visit http://www.alexmo.com or contact Donna Gerrits directly at dgerrits@alexmo.com.

About Royal Building Products

Royal Building Products, a Westlake Chemical company (NYSE: WLK), manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home remodeling, building and construction markets. For nearly 50 years, the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer relationships has attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors to its products. With operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal Building Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction industries a broad range of innovative products including siding, trim, accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings and decking. For more information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook.

Disclaimer:

The information presented is made available solely for general information purposes. All sales of Royal Building Products’ trim, mouldings, siding and other exterior building products are subject to Royal Building Products’ standard terms and conditions of sale which are available upon request. Royal Building Products makes no other warranty, express or implied, including but not limited to any warranty of merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Royal Building Products and the Royal Building Products logo are registered trademarks of Royal Building Products (USA) Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
