WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP
Westlake Chemical Partners : LP Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution

01/25/2019

  • $0.4328 cents per unit distribution declared payable on February 20, 2019

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:WLKP) declared today a distribution of $0.4328 per unit, representing a 2.9% increase from the third quarter 2018 distribution. This is the eighteenth quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) closing on August 4, 2014. The distribution will be payable on February 20, 2019, to unit holders of record on February 5, 2019.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 18.3% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP’s assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 236 M
EBIT 2018 355 M
Net income 2018 55,1 M
Debt 2018 312 M
Yield 2018 7,35%
P/E ratio 2018 14,05
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 727 M
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, Director, VP & General Counsel
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
