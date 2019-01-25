Westlake Chemical Partners : LP Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general
partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:WLKP)
declared today a distribution of $0.4328 per unit, representing a 2.9%
increase from the third quarter 2018 distribution. This is the
eighteenth quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its
Initial Public Offering (IPO) closing on August 4, 2014. The
distribution will be payable on February 20, 2019, to unit holders of
record on February 5, 2019.
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury
Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one
hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership’s distributions to non-U.S.
investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected
with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership’s
distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax
withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.
About Westlake Chemical Partners LP
Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake
Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production
facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the
Partnership owns a 18.3% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake
Chemical OpCo LP’s assets include three facilities in Calvert City,
Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane
into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about
Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com/.
