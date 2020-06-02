Westminster : Awarded X-Ray Scanner (Checked Baggage) Contract

2 Jun 2020
Westminster have been awarded an X-Ray Scanner contract to supply a number of checked baggage scanners to a client in the Far East.
A sign that the world is beginning to open up to the 'New Normal' our enquiries for non Covid-19 products have risen significantly as industry begins its returns to work. In this respect we are pleased to have been awarded an important X-ray Screening contract, valued at over $136,000, to a key client in the Far East.
The contract not only includes advanced screening equipment but also implementation and training as part of a turnkey solution and one of the reasons the client chose Westminster as the designated specialist.
