Westminster Group PLC

WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

(WSG)
Westminster : Awarded X-Ray Scanner (Checked Baggage) Contract

06/02/2020 | 03:01am EDT

2 Jun 2020

Westminster have been awarded an X-Ray Scanner contract to supply a number of checked baggage scanners to a client in the Far East.

A sign that the world is beginning to open up to the 'New Normal' our enquiries for non Covid-19 products have risen significantly as industry begins its returns to work. In this respect we are pleased to have been awarded an important X-ray Screening contract, valued at over $136,000, to a key client in the Far East.

The contract not only includes advanced screening equipment but also implementation and training as part of a turnkey solution and one of the reasons the client chose Westminster as the designated specialist.

For further information on Westminster's Product Portfolio please click here.

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 07:00:01 UTC
