Westminster : CLN Conversion & TVR

Westminster Group PLC    WSG   GB00B1XLC220

WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

(WSG)
06/02/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

Westminster Group Plc

('Westminster', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

CLN Conversion and Total Voting Rights

Westminster Group Plc (AIM: WSG), a leading supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions worldwide has been notified by holders of Convertible Loan Notes ('CLNs') that they have elected to convert CLNs to the value of £93,750 into 937,500 ordinary shares.

Application will be made for these shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings on AIM will commence at 8:00am on or around 8 June 2020.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DTRs'), the Company hereby announces that it has 160,402,511 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 160,402,511.

The above figure of 160,402,511 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs.

For further information please contact:

Westminster Group Plc

Media enquiries via Walbrook PR

Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry - Chairman

Peter Fowler - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Hughes - Chief Financial Officer

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (NOMAD & Broker)

Stuart Gledhill

020 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe

Walbrook (Investor Relations)

Tom Cooper

020 7933 8780

Paul Vann

Nick Rome

Westminster@walbrookpr.com

Notes:

Westminster Group plc is a specialist security and services group operating worldwide via an extensive international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries.

Westminster's principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services. The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO's) and blue-chip commercial organisations.

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 16:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
