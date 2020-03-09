Westminster : Coronavirus – Westminster supplies Fever Detection Equipment to Hong Kong.

Contracts9 Mar 2020
Westminster announces to that in response to the increasing Coronavirus situation it has received a contract to provide advanced fever detection solutions for the screening of people entering a corporate facility in Hong Kong.
Westminster is a leading provider of detection and surveillance systems and are assisting clients around the world, by providing suitable fever detection equipment and systems.
Details of some of Westminster Fever Detection systems and equipment may be found here.
Disclaimer
Westminster Group plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:02:06 UTC