WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC    WSG   GB00B1XLC220

WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

(WSG)
Westminster : Level of Enquiries and Sales of Non-COVID 19 Products Rise as the World Begins the Return to Work

05/29/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

29 May 2020

A surge in enquiries and sales of non-Covid 19 products is a pleasing sign that industry is starting the slow process of getting back to work and kickstarting economic growth.

The filtering of business employees and customers alike combined with increased operations of a number of industry sectors has increased the levels of enquiries and sales of non-Covid 19 products over the past two weeks. Contract awards for the supply of Metal Detectors, Explosive Detectors and Specialist Testing Equipment has shown that although this time has seen a real time downturn in operational processes there is still a need for security and safety equipment that Westminster can supply to its client database and beyond.

Westminster's Product Portfolio is extensive and continually looking for new cutting edge technology to be added. The diversity of products on the portfolio give Westminster the option to offer a number of solutions to clients as opposed to a single manufacturers product line.

For further information on Westminster's Product Portfolio please click here.

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 10,9 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2019 -1,40 M -1,72 M -1,72 M
Net Debt 2019 2,01 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Westminster Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Donald Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Peter Fowler Executive Director & Operations Director
Mark Leonard William Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patricia Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Enea Cattaneo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC-21.28%18
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.23%37 156
ALLEGION PLC-19.78%9 214
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.25%6 218
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-13.89%5 867
ADT INC.-12.11%5 368
