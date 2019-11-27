Log in
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

Westminster : New Contract Award Ghana

11/27/2019 | 05:28am EST
November 27th, 2019News, Contracts

Westminster Group Plc announces that its Technology Division subsidiary Westminster International Ltd has secured a new contract for the supply and commissioning of a X-Ray Large Baggage Scanner together with operator training and maintenance for an Embassy in Ghana.

Westminster's experience, expertise and international presence means companies and governments around the world, such as this, are able to procure specialist security services and equipment from a known and trusted source with confidence.

Follow this link to Westminster recently updated website to see a range of X-Ray Large Baggage Scanners.

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:27:00 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Donald Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Peter Fowler Executive Director & Operations Director
Mark Leonard William Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patricia Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Enea Cattaneo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC40.56%24
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%42 116
ALLEGION PLC53.26%11 132
FLIR SYSTEMS INC23.24%7 156
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 074
ADT INC.52.25%6 895
