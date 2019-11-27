Westminster : New Contract Award Ghana

November 27th, 2019 News, Contracts

Westminster Group Plc announces that its Technology Division subsidiary Westminster International Ltd has secured a new contract for the supply and commissioning of a X-Ray Large Baggage Scanner together with operator training and maintenance for an Embassy in Ghana.

Westminster's experience, expertise and international presence means companies and governments around the world, such as this, are able to procure specialist security services and equipment from a known and trusted source with confidence.

