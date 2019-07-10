Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Westminster Group PLC    WSG   GB00B1XLC220

WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

(WSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/10 06:00:17 am
15.5 GBp   -3.13%
06:38aWESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – UK Military Facility
PU
07/09WESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
07/08WESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – West Africa
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westminster : New Contract Award – UK Military Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:38am EDT
July 10th, 2019News, Contracts

Westminster Group Plc is pleased to announce that its Technology Division subsidiary Westminster International Ltd has secured a contract for the supply of Counter Surveillance systems to a UK Military facility.

Due to the sensitive nature of this contract we are unable to disclose any further information.

Westminster's experience, expertise and international presence means Government and companies around the world, such as this, are able to procure specialist services and equipment from a known and trusted source with confidence.

Follow this link to see our range of Counter Surveillance systems.

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
06:38aWESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – UK Military Facility
PU
07/09WESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
07/08WESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – West Africa
PU
07/05WESTMINSTER : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07/05WESTMINSTER : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07/05WESTMINSTER : New Aviation Training Strategic Alliance
PU
07/02WESTMINSTER : Scanning commences at Tema port
PU
06/28WESTMINSTER : Formal opening of the new Tema Port facility, Ghana
PU
06/28WESTMINSTER : Formal opening of Tema Port in Ghana
PU
06/21WESTMINSTER : New Joint Venture - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
More news
Chart WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Westminster Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Donald Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antony Brian Baldry Chairman
Stuart Peter Fowler Executive Director & Operations Director
Mark Leonard William Hughes Chief Financial Officer
Walter Hugh Malcolm Ross Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC77.78%28
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%38 174
ALLEGION38.21%10 427
FLIR SYSTEMS INC24.37%7 382
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 173
ADT INC3.33%4 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About