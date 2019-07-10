Westminster : New Contract Award – UK Military Facility

July 10th, 2019 News, Contracts

Westminster Group Plc is pleased to announce that its Technology Division subsidiary Westminster International Ltd has secured a contract for the supply of Counter Surveillance systems to a UK Military facility.

Due to the sensitive nature of this contract we are unable to disclose any further information.

Westminster's experience, expertise and international presence means Government and companies around the world, such as this, are able to procure specialist services and equipment from a known and trusted source with confidence.

Follow this link to see our range of Counter Surveillance systems.