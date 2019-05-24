Westminster : Purchase of Shares by Director

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014

Westminster Group Plc

('Westminster' or the 'Company')

Purchase of Shares by Director

Westminster Group Plc (AIM: WSG), a leading supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been notified that the following Director purchased in aggregate 130,000 shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'):

Director Name Title Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on 24/5/2019 Aggregate price paid per Ordinary Share Total Ordinary Shares owned % of issued share capital of Company Charles Cattaneo Non-Executive Director 130,000 7.40p 130,000 0.096%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Charles Cattaneo (Non-Executive Director) 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status See 1(a) - classified as PDMRs of the Company b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Westminster Group Plc b) LEI 213800LU5SW6Q8RDVQ64 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB00B1XLC220 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 7.40p Volume: 130,000 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 130,000 7.40p e) Date of the transaction 24 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM

Notes:

Westminster Group plc is a specialist security and services group operating worldwide through an international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries.

Westminster's principal activity is the design, supply and on-going support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection, tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services. The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO's) and blue chip commercial organisations.