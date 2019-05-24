Log in
Westminster : Purchase of Shares by Director

05/24/2019 | 11:23am EDT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014

Westminster Group Plc

('Westminster' or the 'Company')

Purchase of Shares by Director

Westminster Group Plc (AIM: WSG), a leading supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been notified that the following Director purchased in aggregate 130,000 shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'):

Director Name

Title

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on 24/5/2019

Aggregate price paid per Ordinary Share

Total Ordinary Shares owned

% of issued share capital of Company

Charles Cattaneo

Non-Executive Director

130,000

7.40p

130,000

0.096%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Names

Charles Cattaneo (Non-Executive Director)

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

See 1(a) - classified as PDMRs of the Company

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Westminster Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800LU5SW6Q8RDVQ64

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

Identification code

GB00B1XLC220

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 7.40p

Volume: 130,000

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price

130,000

7.40p

e)

Date of the transaction

24 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

AIM

For further information, please contact:

Westminster Group Plc

Media enquiries via Walbrook PR

Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry - Chairman

Peter Fowler - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Hughes - Chief Financial Officer

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (NOMAD & Broker)

Stuart Gledhill

020 3470 0470

Lindsay Mair

Caroline Rowe

Walbrook (Investor Relations)

Tom Cooper

020 7933 8780

Paul Vann

0797 122 1972

tom.cooper@walbrookpr.com

Notes:

Westminster Group plc is a specialist security and services group operating worldwide through an international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries.

Westminster's principal activity is the design, supply and on-going support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection, tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services. The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO's) and blue chip commercial organisations.

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 15:22:02 UTC
