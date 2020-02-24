Westminster : Redemption of CSLN

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 ('MAR'). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN

Westminster Group Plc

('Westminster', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Reduction of Debt by Redemption of Convertible Loan Notes

Westminster Group Plc (AIM: WSG), a leading supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions worldwide, is pleased to announce a reduction in its debt position and reduction in financing costs following the redemption of £561,250 worth of its Convertible Secured Loan Notes ('CSLN').

The Company announced on 23 January 2020 that it had commenced a staged redemption programme of the Company's existing £2.245m CSLN, initially issued on 19 June 2013 and amended on 22 May 2019 and which currently carry a 15% coupon. Holders may elect to convert their CSLN at 10p per share in place of cash redemption.

The first stage of this redemption programme (25% of the CSLN) has now been completed, reducing the Company's debt position by £561,250 with a corresponding reduction in its financing costs. The Company intends to continue with its staged redemption programme, which is planned to be completed in advance of the CSLN maturity date of 30 June 2020.

