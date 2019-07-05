Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Westminster Group PLC    WSG   GB00B1XLC220

WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

(WSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 04:49:23 am
17.5 GBp   +7.69%
04:53aWESTMINSTER : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04:08aWESTMINSTER : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02:43aWESTMINSTER : New Aviation Training Strategic Alliance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westminster : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:53am EDT

RNS Number : 6390E

Westminster Group PLC

05 July 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
APMVELBBKDFBBBE

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:52:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
04:53aWESTMINSTER : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04:08aWESTMINSTER : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02:43aWESTMINSTER : New Aviation Training Strategic Alliance
PU
07/02WESTMINSTER : Scanning commences at Tema port
PU
06/28WESTMINSTER : Formal opening of the new Tema Port facility, Ghana
PU
06/28WESTMINSTER : Formal opening of Tema Port in Ghana
PU
06/21WESTMINSTER : New Joint Venture - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
05/24WESTMINSTER : Purchase of Shares by Director
PU
05/22WESTMINSTER : Extension to CLN and Results Update
PU
05/01WESTMINSTER : Acquisition of Euro Ops SRL France
PU
More news
Chart WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Westminster Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Donald Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antony Brian Baldry Chairman
Stuart Peter Fowler Executive Director & Operations Director
Mark Leonard William Hughes Chief Financial Officer
Walter Hugh Malcolm Ross Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC80.56%25
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%38 541
ALLEGION38.64%10 382
FLIR SYSTEMS INC25.72%7 413
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 218
ADT INC4.16%4 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About