Westminster Resources Ltd. Appoints Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2018) - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Chafika Eddine, MA, LLB has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Eddine has over 20 years of experience working in the natural resources industry in various capacities. She was previously Vice President Corporate Development for Bear Creek Mining and has managed, restructured and established exploration offices in over 10 countries for both major and junior companies, including Anglo American and AngloGold Ashanti. She is a leader in strategy and implementation of Governance and Sustainability best practices and was in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility affairs for Hudbay Minerals.

Ms. Eddine was previously a Director of the Board for the Peruvian Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Global Change for Children Foundation. She is multilingual and received a Master degree in Community Development from the University of Victoria, has a law degree, a financial background and certification as a Project Manager Professional.

The Company also announces that it has received the resignation of Mr. Greg Agar from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Agar for his valuable service and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Westminster Resources Ltd.

Westminster Resources is a Latin American focused mining exploration company. The Company has recently acquired a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective copper properties in southern Peru. These properties total over 36,000 hectares within the country's prolific coastal copper belt—source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. Prior work has identified both porphyry and IOCG style mineralization. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the 18,000-hectare El Cobre property in Sonora, Mexico, prospective for world-class epithermal and copper-gold porphyry systems.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD.

"Glen Indra"

Glen Indra

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information regarding Westminster Resources Ltd., please call 604-608-0400 or Toll Free: 1-877-608-0007.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, including the proposed transaction with Latin Resources Limited and closing of such transaction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.