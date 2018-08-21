C-Bond Systems Adds VP of Sales and Business Development for its NanoShield Glass Strengthening Solution and Expands National Distribution Network

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens brittle materials, announced today it has hired Craig Steinroeder as VP of Sales and Business Development to drive growth of C-Bond NanoShield and expanded the national distribution network for C-Bond NanoShield by adding three new distributors.



C-Bond NanoShield™ is a patented windshield strengthening solution that uses nanotechnology to locate and repair the microscopic defects randomly distributed across the glass surface. C-Bond NanoShield, which is available with or without a hydrophobic (water repellant), decreases windshield damage from chipping and cracking, which insurers report as one of the most common claims in the U.S.

The Company’s new VP of Sales and Business Development, Craig Steinroeder, is an experienced sales leader with a proven capability to build market share and generate revenue. He brings more than 20 years of sales and business development experience in high technology and manufacturing industries to C-Bond. He will be responsible for managing the Company’s distributor and sales representative relationships as well as creating new business development opportunities for C-Bond NanoShield.

The addition of the three new distributors, which include Global Marketing Ventures, Strongwindshield.com, and Accumulus Ventures, brings the total number of national distributors for C-Bond NanoShield to six, and provides increased penetration into the windshield and glass market. The Company has also added sales representatives including LRST, Sleeping Creek Partners, and Robat Solutions to further enhance its sales efforts and expand awareness of C-Bond NanoShield.

“The addition of Craig to our management team and these three new distributors to our national NanoShield network are an integral part of our efforts to increase sales of NanoShield,” stated Scott R. Silverman, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “NanoShield is a one-of-kind, innovative product that can save insurers and drivers money and create safer driving conditions. It is a cost-effective product that we believe should be used on every windshield.”

C-Bond NanoShield is a "smart solution" engineered to enable glass material to dissipate energy by permeating the glass surface and identifying inherent microscopic flaws and defects that are a natural part of every glass surface and weaken the glass composite structure, thereby initiating failure. C-Bond’s proprietary technology covalently bonds to and repairs the identi­fied surface imperfections, dramatically increasing the mechanical performance properties of the glass unit while maintaining original glass design integrity.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is the ONLY patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com, on Facebook, or Twitter.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to target the flat glass market; the Company’s ability to target the automotive market; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 8-K filed on May 1, 2018, and Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

