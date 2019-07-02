Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : 02/07/2019 Westpac cuts variable home loan interest rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:18am EDT

2 July 2019

Westpac today announced a range of mortgage rate decreases for variable home loan customers, including a reduction of .20% per annum (p.a) for owner occupier customers and a reduction of .30% p.a. for investor customers with interest only repayments.

The following interest rate changes will come into effect on Tuesday 16 July 2019.

  • Variable home loan (owner occupier) rate has been reduced by .20% p.a. to 4.98% p.a. for customers with principal and interest repayments.
  • Variable residential investment property loan reduced by .20% p.a. to 5.53% p.a. for customers with principal and interest repayments.
  • Variable home loan (owner occupier) rate reduced by .20% p.a. to 5.57% p.a. for customers with interest only repayments.
  • Variable residential investment property loan rate reduced by .30% p.a. to 5.79% p.a. for customers with interest only repayments.

'Today's announcement means our Standard Variable Rate (SVR) will be the lowest it has been in more than 45 years for owner occupier home loan customers with principal and interest repayments,' David Lindberg, Westpac Chief Executive, Consumer said.

'The decision reflects the pressures of the declining cash rate in an historically low interest rate environment.

'It's critical that we continue to carefully manage our business in a sustainable way for the longer term and take into account the diverse needs of all our stakeholders.'

For an owner-occupier customer with a standard variable home loan of $400,000 on principal and interest repayments, the .20% p.a. rate reduction will result in a saving of $800 each year.

Customers who would like information on this rate change are encouraged to contact their local branch or call Westpac Customer Care on 132 558.

Customers who have concerns with their home loan repayments can contact Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497.

For more information, please contact:

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
05:18aWESTPAC BANKING : 02/07/2019 Westpac cuts variable home loan interest rates
PU
01:12aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Mull Significance Of Trade Tru..
DJ
07/01Australian banks oppose regulator's credit checks reform plan
RE
07/01New Zealand Banks Warn of Higher Costs on RBNZ's Capital Plans
DJ
06/30WESTPAC BANKING : welcomes the new Banking Code of Practice
PU
06/30WESTPAC BANKING : 01/07/2019 Westpac embraces the start of Open Banking
PU
06/21WESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPI
PU
06/19WESTPAC BANKING : Announces New Business Division Chief Executive
PU
06/18WESTPAC BANKING : 19/06/2019 Westpac announces new Business division Chief Execu..
PU
06/18WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index May (PDF 117KB)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 21 009 M
EBIT 2019 11 179 M
Net income 2019 7 214 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,58%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,42x
Capitalization 97 614 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,6  AUD
Last Close Price 28,4  AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP13.30%67 990
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.53%362 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.91%294 734
BANK OF AMERICA19.40%275 738
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%233 244
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.69%212 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About