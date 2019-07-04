Westpac Banking : 04/07/2019 Westpac Mastercard™ customers can now tap to donate a meal to the World Food Programme

2 July 2019

Throughout the month of July, Westpac and Mastercard have partnered to donate a nutritious school meal to a child in need through the World Food Programme for every customer who taps their Westpac Mastercard on the Transport for NSW network.



Whether you're heading to work on the train, light rail or ferry, the value of a school meal will be donated through the World Food Programme for every completed journey made using a Westpac Mastercard to help World Food Programme achieve zero hunger.



According to World Food Programme, the number of hungry people in the world is calculated at 821 million people1 and one in nine people still go to bed on an empty stomach each night2.



Westpac spokesperson Jenny Melhuish is encouraging customers to tap for good this July: 'We know two in three Australians are passionate about helping those less fortunate3 and we want to support them in making a difference to those in need.



'By tapping on and off with their Westpac Mastercard this month, our customers can arrive at their destination knowing they have helped an important cause. Regular commuters have the potential to donate over 40 meals to children in need over the month, supporting the incredible work of the World Food Programme.'



Mastercard Division President, Australasia, Richard Wormald added, 'At Mastercard we believe in doing well by doing good and are proud to say that through our partnership with World Food Programme, have funded more than 63 million meals since 2017.'



'We're excited to now work with Westpac to bring this worthwhile initiative to New South Wales and continue helping children in need.' Mr Wormald said.



Tyler Guthrie, World Food Programme spokesperson, commented that the support from Westpac and Mastercard will help them take important steps towards breaking the cycle of hunger and poverty for future generations.



'This partnership makes 'giving' a part of everyday life for commuters throughout July, providing essential school meals for children in need and a powerful incentive to keep children in school. Wherever possible, meals are sourced from local farmers, boosting economies and building communities.'



This initiative follows the recent launch of contactless payments by the Transport for New South Wales network.



About Westpac's partnership

About World Food Programme

The United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. Each year, WFP assists some 80 million people in around 80 countries. For more information please visit www.wfp.org.

